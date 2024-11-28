KLPGA's Yoon Ina aims for LPGA Rookie of the Year

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yoon Ina, who returned after being disciplined for her improper play, has won three titles this season: the KLPGA Player of the Year, the prize money title, and the lowest stroke average award.



Having conquered the domestic stage, Yoon Ina expressed her determination to challenge for the Rookie of the Year title on the LPGA stage next year.



Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.



[Report]



Yoon Ina, who returned to the women's professional golf stage after a 1 year and 9 month suspension, began with tears of apology.



[Yoon Ina/Hite Jinro: "During the suspension period, I struggled a lot about whether I should play golf or not. The biggest support for me during that time was my fans."]



Despite the cold stares from some colleagues, Yoon Ina found strength and made a comeback by winning the Samdasoo Masters in August.



["Driver, lightly?"]



In the WEMIX Championship, a tournament of champions, Yoon Ina showcased her long drive by easily reaching a 240m par 4 hole.



Dressed in a black dress at the awards ceremony, Yoon Ina claimed three titles: Player of the Year, prize money leader, and lowest stroke average award.



Now her next goal is the LPGA.



Yoon Ina expressed her ambition to aim for the Rookie of the Year title next year if she passes the Q School starting on the 5th of next month.



[Yoon Ina/KLPGA Player of the Year: "Depending on the results of Q School, my location may change next year, but if I go to the U.S., I would like to aim for the Rookie of the Year."]



She also vowed to follow in the footsteps of Ko Jin-young, who has 15 LPGA career wins, and bring a new breeze to the sport.



[Yoon Ina/KLPGA Player of the Year: "I know that among Korean players, Ko Jin-young has held the world number one ranking for the longest time, and I want to become a player who resembles Ko Jin-young."]



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



