2-meter middle schooler shines at KBL Elite Camp

A middle school student, Eom Seong-min, who is 2 meters tall, caught attention by participating in the KBL Elite Camp aimed at discovering basketball talents.



Although he has been playing elite basketball for less than a year, he received recognition in a one-on-one match against coach Yang Dong-gun, who is known for his defensive skills.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



With his tall stature and explosive jump, Eom Seong-min easily dunks the ball.



An alley-oop two-hand dunk is also no problem for him.



Standing at 2 meters tall, his ball-handling skills are also top-notch, but he is a basketball beginner who started playing club basketball as a hobby two years ago and only joined a formal basketball team in March of this year.



["(Coach Yang Dong-gun) Do you know which team I originally played for?"]



[Eom Seong-min: "I don’t really know."]



To verify his skills, he faced off against coach Yang Dong-gun in a one-on-one match.



He showcased impressive dribbling skills, not just relying on his height, as he maneuvered the ball between his opponent's legs.



Coach Yang found it difficult to block him easily.



[Yang Dong-gun/Hyundai Mobis Coach: "For just one year of experience, he’s doing really well."]



He succeeded in half of the six attacks, earning recognition from coach Yang.



[Yang Dong-geun/Hyundai Mobis Coach: "I can’t block him. If he gets really close, there’s no way to stop him. If he has a shot as well, it would be even harder."]



Overcoming his parents' opposition, Eom Seong-min chose to pursue his dream of becoming a basketball player later than most, and he is determined to make up for his shortcomings with extra effort.



[Eom Seong-min/Samseon Middle School: "I told my parents that I would keep my passion for basketball like this and work hard, so I asked them to believe in me and help me just once."]



I will work hard to become a professional player and have championship rings on all ten fingers.



This camp, which many promising players like Eom Seong-min participated in, plans to select outstanding players and support them for training in the United States to nurture future leaders of Korean basketball.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



