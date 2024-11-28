News 9

2-meter middle schooler shines at KBL Elite Camp

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A middle school student, Eom Seong-min, who is 2 meters tall, caught attention by participating in the KBL Elite Camp aimed at discovering basketball talents.

Although he has been playing elite basketball for less than a year, he received recognition in a one-on-one match against coach Yang Dong-gun, who is known for his defensive skills.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

With his tall stature and explosive jump, Eom Seong-min easily dunks the ball.

An alley-oop two-hand dunk is also no problem for him.

Standing at 2 meters tall, his ball-handling skills are also top-notch, but he is a basketball beginner who started playing club basketball as a hobby two years ago and only joined a formal basketball team in March of this year.

["(Coach Yang Dong-gun) Do you know which team I originally played for?"]

[Eom Seong-min: "I don’t really know."]

To verify his skills, he faced off against coach Yang Dong-gun in a one-on-one match.

He showcased impressive dribbling skills, not just relying on his height, as he maneuvered the ball between his opponent's legs.

Coach Yang found it difficult to block him easily.

[Yang Dong-gun/Hyundai Mobis Coach: "For just one year of experience, he’s doing really well."]

He succeeded in half of the six attacks, earning recognition from coach Yang.

[Yang Dong-geun/Hyundai Mobis Coach: "I can’t block him. If he gets really close, there’s no way to stop him. If he has a shot as well, it would be even harder."]

Overcoming his parents' opposition, Eom Seong-min chose to pursue his dream of becoming a basketball player later than most, and he is determined to make up for his shortcomings with extra effort.

[Eom Seong-min/Samseon Middle School: "I told my parents that I would keep my passion for basketball like this and work hard, so I asked them to believe in me and help me just once."]

I will work hard to become a professional player and have championship rings on all ten fingers.

This camp, which many promising players like Eom Seong-min participated in, plans to select outstanding players and support them for training in the United States to nurture future leaders of Korean basketball.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 2-meter middle schooler shines at KBL Elite Camp
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

A middle school student, Eom Seong-min, who is 2 meters tall, caught attention by participating in the KBL Elite Camp aimed at discovering basketball talents.

Although he has been playing elite basketball for less than a year, he received recognition in a one-on-one match against coach Yang Dong-gun, who is known for his defensive skills.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

With his tall stature and explosive jump, Eom Seong-min easily dunks the ball.

An alley-oop two-hand dunk is also no problem for him.

Standing at 2 meters tall, his ball-handling skills are also top-notch, but he is a basketball beginner who started playing club basketball as a hobby two years ago and only joined a formal basketball team in March of this year.

["(Coach Yang Dong-gun) Do you know which team I originally played for?"]

[Eom Seong-min: "I don’t really know."]

To verify his skills, he faced off against coach Yang Dong-gun in a one-on-one match.

He showcased impressive dribbling skills, not just relying on his height, as he maneuvered the ball between his opponent's legs.

Coach Yang found it difficult to block him easily.

[Yang Dong-gun/Hyundai Mobis Coach: "For just one year of experience, he’s doing really well."]

He succeeded in half of the six attacks, earning recognition from coach Yang.

[Yang Dong-geun/Hyundai Mobis Coach: "I can’t block him. If he gets really close, there’s no way to stop him. If he has a shot as well, it would be even harder."]

Overcoming his parents' opposition, Eom Seong-min chose to pursue his dream of becoming a basketball player later than most, and he is determined to make up for his shortcomings with extra effort.

[Eom Seong-min/Samseon Middle School: "I told my parents that I would keep my passion for basketball like this and work hard, so I asked them to believe in me and help me just once."]

I will work hard to become a professional player and have championship rings on all ten fingers.

This camp, which many promising players like Eom Seong-min participated in, plans to select outstanding players and support them for training in the United States to nurture future leaders of Korean basketball.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.