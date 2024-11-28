News 9

Seoul sees heaviest November snowfall in 117 years

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is the special KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first snow has become a record-breaking snowfall.

In Seoul, this is the most snow that has fallen in November in 117 years.

Today covered by heavy snowfall, we first turn to reporter Hwang Jeong-ho.

[Report]

The area around Gwanghwamun in Seoul has transformed into a vast snowfield.

The thick snow continues to fall without pause, piling up on umbrellas, while citizens wrap themselves in thick coats and carefully take their steps.

Snow remains on the roads in many places that have not yet been cleared.

[Im Soon-man/Seoul Gangseo District: "Since the snow is very slippery due to high humidity, I thought I should be careful, so I dressed heavily...."]

Vehicles unable to climb the hills eventually have to turn back.

Just when it seemed to stop, thick snow starts falling again.

As the roads freeze, vehicle wheels spin helplessly, unable to move forward or backward.

In various places, cars are stuck on the roads, and on uphill roads, drivers struggle to push their cars from behind to barely get going.

The mid-mountain roads in Jeju Island are also completely covered in snow.

Police have begun traffic control, and snow removal operations are in full swing, but many tourists are stranded.

[Lee Jang-seok/Tourist: "The first snow has fallen, and while it's nice, I can't go back. I'm stuck."]

As the snow continues across the country and temperatures drop, citizens are huddling up even more.

[Hyun Seon-jin & Park Ye-sol/Chungnam Seosan City: "It suddenly got cold, and with the snow, I came out wearing thicker clothes. But even dressed like this, it feels a bit cold because of the strong wind."]

Today (11.27), Seoul has recorded the most snow in November in 117 years, and heavy snow is forecasted for many areas across the country tomorrow.

This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.

