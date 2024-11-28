News 9

Heavy snowfall causes chaos at subway stations

[Anchor]

How was your commute today (11.27)?

The subway was so crowded that people couldn't move, and the roads were completely blocked.

I'm worried about tomorrow (11.28) as well.

It was a difficult commute, and reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

The subway station platforms were packed with people, leaving no room to step.

As the train arrived, people were tangled up, unable to board or disembark.

["Please don't push, I need to get out. I can't get out."]

Since last night (11.26) until the early morning, heavy snowfall caused a surge of citizens trying to commute by subway, leading to extreme congestion.

[Yoo Seung-min/Yongsan, Seoul: "It's snowing heavily, so I couldn't take my car. I'm trying to commute by subway now."]

Due to the heavy snowfall, the release of trains from the vehicle depot was delayed, resulting in service delays on Seoul Subway Line 9 and others.

["Due to the sudden heavy snowfall, some train services are delayed."]

Citizens opting for buses instead of the subway also left home earlier than usual.

[Kim Min-seong/Mapo, Seoul: "I didn't know it was going to snow this much, but when I came out, it was snowing heavily. I think it was a good decision to leave early."]

With the accumulated snow, vehicles were moving slowly, causing traffic congestion on the way to work.

[Seo Ye-eun/Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I crawled here. The car wasn't moving at all. I had my hazard lights on. I think I came at about 30km/h."]

As the roads became paralyzed, citizens had to get off the bus and walk up hilly roads.

The Seoul City government extended the concentrated dispatch times for subways and buses by 30 minutes during the morning and evening commutes today, and plans to extend the dispatch times again tomorrow morning.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

