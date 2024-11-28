News 9

Manchester City collapses late against Feyenoord amid worst slump

입력 2024.11.28 (00:34)

[Anchor]

Europe's strongest team, Manchester City, lost a victory they almost secured by conceding three goals in the last 15 minutes of the match against Hwang In-beom's Feyenoord.

Manchester City has been showing severe decline recently, and coach Guardiola is struggling so much that he even injures himself due to stress.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Manchester City, which has recently fallen into a five-game losing streak, seemed determined to score goals.

Haaland and Gundogan took turns shaking the net, leading 3-0 until the 30th minute of the second half.

However, after allowing a goal due to a ridiculous defensive mistake, coach Guardiola made a grim expression.

After the second goal conceded, coach Guardiola criticized the defense with sarcastic applause, and when a judgment error by the goalkeeper allowed the equalizing goal just before the end, both the coach and Manchester City home fans were engulfed in shock.

With 1 draw and 5 losses in the last 6 matches, coach Guardiola was left speechless.

[Reporter: "Sorry to go off topic but you've got a cut apparently on your nose?"]

[Guardiola/Coach: "My finger here. My nail. I wanted to hurt myself."]

[Reporter: "It'll be okay."]

Since Guardiola took the helm, Manchester City has been experiencing its worst slump.

The injury to defensive midfielder Rodri, a Ballon d'Or winner, during the match against Arsenal in September was critical.

As key players like Rodri and De Bruyne suffered from the aftereffects of injuries, and the team fell into a losing streak, coach Guardiola also had a heated exchange with the press.

[Reporter question: "Fundamentally change anything within the team...?"]

[Guardiola: "What should I change? What should I change?"]

Second-place Manchester City will face first-place Liverpool this weekend, with an 8-point gap in points, making it a big match that could determine the direction of the championship.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

