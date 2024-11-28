[News Today] HEAVY SNOW CAUSES ACCIDENTS

Significant damage have been reported nationwide following heavy snowfall that began yesterday. In Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province, a collapsed steel net at a golf driving range claimed one life. A snowplow also struck a utility pole, leading to road closures.



Snow covered this golf driving range and the steel net above has caved in.



At around 7:30 p.m. last night, the steel net, 100 meters wide and 30 meters long, collapsed from the heavy snow.



Seven men had been dispatched to plow the snow at the time when the structue collapsed and two of the workers were buried underneath the net.



One worker in his thirties was found in cardiac arrest before being rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Several facilities were also damaged from the unprecedented snowfall.



Behind the barricade tape is the roof of an overpass that has also collapsed from the weight of snow. The accumulated snow that had broken through the roof lies thick on the floor of the overpass.



Local residents were inconvenienced when the overpass roof fell at around 11 p.m. last night in Anseong, Gyeonggi-do Province.



Kim Min-gon/ Anseong resident

The overpass is the only way through. Now I have to walk a long way out to the street.



At one apartment complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province, the roof over its underground parking lot entrance gave way yesterday evening, unable to bear the weight of the snow.



The outside wall broke down, revealing the steel bars inside and the handrails were bent out of shape. The apartment management office took measures to leave no vehicle trapped inside, but the apartment residents were greatly troubled by the sudden snow storm.



In Seongbuk-gu district in Seoul, a snow-removing truck slid downhill and rammed into a utility pole at around 6:50 p.m.



The accident left the truck driver with a back pain. He was transported to a hospital and the road was closed.



Power to nearby homes was cut off for some time to re-erect and fix the utility pole.



At 3:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon, the roof over a pedestrian walkway at an apartment construction site in southern Seoul caved in from the weight of the piled up snow.



The accident left two pedestrians with serious injuries and one with a mild injury. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital.