News Today

[News Today] PROSECUTORS RESIST ‘IMPEACH MOVE’

입력 2024.11.28 (16:20) 수정 2024.11.28 (16:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As the Democratic Party attempts to impeach the Deutsche Motors case prosecutors, opposition within the prosecution is growing. Following senior prosecutors, department heads at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office have now collectively acted to stop the impeachment. The Justice Minister countered, urging lawmakers to impeach him instead.

[REPORT]
Senior prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office posted a statement on their internal network in protest of the main opposition Democratic Party's move to impeach the prosecution's leadership.

This comes just a day after they held a meeting and discussed response measures. All 33 seniors excluding Choi Jae-hoon who heads an anticorruption unit and is subject to the impeachment took part in the statement.

They argued the DP's move is an illegitimate attempt harming the Constitution's basic value and a direct infringement of the prosecution's essential function.

They said that if the role of the Seoul branch, which is the largest prosecutors' office nationwide, is threatened, it will cause delays to probes and trials and inconvenience the public.

The senior officials said that the DP pushing ahead with the move while such situation is well predicted to eventuate is disregarding the constitutional spirit of the separation of the three powers, and called for an immediate halt to such actions.

Appearing before the parliament's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae called on lawmakers to impeach him instead of the prosecutors.

Park Sung-jae/ Justice Minister
If they are seeking political accountability, it's better to impeach or dismiss the justice minister, the top overseer of prosecutorial affairs.

The main opposition is eyeing to impeach three prosecutors in connection with the not guilty verdict on first lady Kim Keon-hee. They are Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul prosecutors' office and senior members Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.

The DP plans to report an impeachment motion to the plenary session Monday and vote on the bill Wednesday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PROSECUTORS RESIST ‘IMPEACH MOVE’
    • 입력 2024-11-28 16:20:22
    • 수정2024-11-28 16:22:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
As the Democratic Party attempts to impeach the Deutsche Motors case prosecutors, opposition within the prosecution is growing. Following senior prosecutors, department heads at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office have now collectively acted to stop the impeachment. The Justice Minister countered, urging lawmakers to impeach him instead.

[REPORT]
Senior prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office posted a statement on their internal network in protest of the main opposition Democratic Party's move to impeach the prosecution's leadership.

This comes just a day after they held a meeting and discussed response measures. All 33 seniors excluding Choi Jae-hoon who heads an anticorruption unit and is subject to the impeachment took part in the statement.

They argued the DP's move is an illegitimate attempt harming the Constitution's basic value and a direct infringement of the prosecution's essential function.

They said that if the role of the Seoul branch, which is the largest prosecutors' office nationwide, is threatened, it will cause delays to probes and trials and inconvenience the public.

The senior officials said that the DP pushing ahead with the move while such situation is well predicted to eventuate is disregarding the constitutional spirit of the separation of the three powers, and called for an immediate halt to such actions.

Appearing before the parliament's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae called on lawmakers to impeach him instead of the prosecutors.

Park Sung-jae/ Justice Minister
If they are seeking political accountability, it's better to impeach or dismiss the justice minister, the top overseer of prosecutorial affairs.

The main opposition is eyeing to impeach three prosecutors in connection with the not guilty verdict on first lady Kim Keon-hee. They are Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul prosecutors' office and senior members Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.

The DP plans to report an impeachment motion to the plenary session Monday and vote on the bill Wednesday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘여 추천권 배제’ 상설특검 규칙 개정안, 야당 주도로 본회의 통과

‘여 추천권 배제’ 상설특검 규칙 개정안, 야당 주도로 본회의 통과
수도권에 최대 40cm 폭설…43세대 71명 일시 대피

수도권에 최대 40cm 폭설…43세대 71명 일시 대피
한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하<br>…내년 성장률 1%대로 하향

한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하…내년 성장률 1%대로 하향
검찰, ‘대장동 50억 클럽 의혹’ 박영수 전 특검에 징역 12년 구형

검찰, ‘대장동 50억 클럽 의혹’ 박영수 전 특검에 징역 12년 구형
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.