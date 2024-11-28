[News Today] PROSECUTORS RESIST ‘IMPEACH MOVE’
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
As the Democratic Party attempts to impeach the Deutsche Motors case prosecutors, opposition within the prosecution is growing. Following senior prosecutors, department heads at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office have now collectively acted to stop the impeachment. The Justice Minister countered, urging lawmakers to impeach him instead.
[REPORT]
Senior prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office posted a statement on their internal network in protest of the main opposition Democratic Party's move to impeach the prosecution's leadership.
This comes just a day after they held a meeting and discussed response measures. All 33 seniors excluding Choi Jae-hoon who heads an anticorruption unit and is subject to the impeachment took part in the statement.
They argued the DP's move is an illegitimate attempt harming the Constitution's basic value and a direct infringement of the prosecution's essential function.
They said that if the role of the Seoul branch, which is the largest prosecutors' office nationwide, is threatened, it will cause delays to probes and trials and inconvenience the public.
The senior officials said that the DP pushing ahead with the move while such situation is well predicted to eventuate is disregarding the constitutional spirit of the separation of the three powers, and called for an immediate halt to such actions.
Appearing before the parliament's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae called on lawmakers to impeach him instead of the prosecutors.
Park Sung-jae/ Justice Minister
If they are seeking political accountability, it's better to impeach or dismiss the justice minister, the top overseer of prosecutorial affairs.
The main opposition is eyeing to impeach three prosecutors in connection with the not guilty verdict on first lady Kim Keon-hee. They are Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul prosecutors' office and senior members Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.
The DP plans to report an impeachment motion to the plenary session Monday and vote on the bill Wednesday.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PROSECUTORS RESIST ‘IMPEACH MOVE’
-
- 입력 2024-11-28 16:20:22
- 수정2024-11-28 16:22:11
[LEAD]
As the Democratic Party attempts to impeach the Deutsche Motors case prosecutors, opposition within the prosecution is growing. Following senior prosecutors, department heads at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office have now collectively acted to stop the impeachment. The Justice Minister countered, urging lawmakers to impeach him instead.
[REPORT]
Senior prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office posted a statement on their internal network in protest of the main opposition Democratic Party's move to impeach the prosecution's leadership.
This comes just a day after they held a meeting and discussed response measures. All 33 seniors excluding Choi Jae-hoon who heads an anticorruption unit and is subject to the impeachment took part in the statement.
They argued the DP's move is an illegitimate attempt harming the Constitution's basic value and a direct infringement of the prosecution's essential function.
They said that if the role of the Seoul branch, which is the largest prosecutors' office nationwide, is threatened, it will cause delays to probes and trials and inconvenience the public.
The senior officials said that the DP pushing ahead with the move while such situation is well predicted to eventuate is disregarding the constitutional spirit of the separation of the three powers, and called for an immediate halt to such actions.
Appearing before the parliament's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae called on lawmakers to impeach him instead of the prosecutors.
Park Sung-jae/ Justice Minister
If they are seeking political accountability, it's better to impeach or dismiss the justice minister, the top overseer of prosecutorial affairs.
The main opposition is eyeing to impeach three prosecutors in connection with the not guilty verdict on first lady Kim Keon-hee. They are Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul prosecutors' office and senior members Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.
The DP plans to report an impeachment motion to the plenary session Monday and vote on the bill Wednesday.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.