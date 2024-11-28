News Today

[News Today] BIRTHS RISE 10% IN SEPT.

입력 2024.11.28 (16:20) 수정 2024.11.28 (16:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
A demographic national emergency was declared in South Korea due to a rapid decline in birthrates. In September, statistics revealed there was a 10% increase in newborns compared to the previous year. Cumulative births until September also exceeded last year's figures, signaling a clear reversal in birthrates. Here's more.

[REPORT]
An expo on baby products is underway. The site is crowded with parents who brought their infants as well as expecting parents.

Visitor numbers that plunged during the pandemic have recently recovered.

Nam Dong-jun / Baby products expo organizer
(Compared to last year?) There's a big difference. I believe birth and marriage rates are up.

The number of newborns in the month of September jumped 10.1% on-year to continue an upward trend for the 3rd consecutive month.

The figure so far this year through September stands at some 178-thousand, surpassing the count for the same period last year. The annual number of newborns may well exceed last year to mark the first rebound in 9 years.

Marriages which have increased post-pandemic along with an uptick in the population of people in their 30s are believed to be behind the rise in births.

Lee Hye-mi / Expected to give birth in March
We married last March, even while dating, planned to have at least 2 kids.

The total fertility rate in the 3rd quarter also rose by 0.05 on-year to record 0.76.

Statistics Korea earlier projected the rate to reach 0.68 this year and hit the lowest level next year before rising in 2026.

However given the latest stats, the bottoming out and rebounding periods could be pushed up by two years.

Lim Young-il / Statistics Korea
Given the current pace, this year's total fertility rate is expected to modestly rise from last year, ranging between 0.72 and 0.74.

The number of marriages, which serve as a preceding indicator for child births, has also posted the steepest growth for any third quarter since relevant record keeping began.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] BIRTHS RISE 10% IN SEPT.
    • 입력 2024-11-28 16:20:44
    • 수정2024-11-28 16:22:31
    News Today
[LEAD]
A demographic national emergency was declared in South Korea due to a rapid decline in birthrates. In September, statistics revealed there was a 10% increase in newborns compared to the previous year. Cumulative births until September also exceeded last year's figures, signaling a clear reversal in birthrates. Here's more.

[REPORT]
An expo on baby products is underway. The site is crowded with parents who brought their infants as well as expecting parents.

Visitor numbers that plunged during the pandemic have recently recovered.

Nam Dong-jun / Baby products expo organizer
(Compared to last year?) There's a big difference. I believe birth and marriage rates are up.

The number of newborns in the month of September jumped 10.1% on-year to continue an upward trend for the 3rd consecutive month.

The figure so far this year through September stands at some 178-thousand, surpassing the count for the same period last year. The annual number of newborns may well exceed last year to mark the first rebound in 9 years.

Marriages which have increased post-pandemic along with an uptick in the population of people in their 30s are believed to be behind the rise in births.

Lee Hye-mi / Expected to give birth in March
We married last March, even while dating, planned to have at least 2 kids.

The total fertility rate in the 3rd quarter also rose by 0.05 on-year to record 0.76.

Statistics Korea earlier projected the rate to reach 0.68 this year and hit the lowest level next year before rising in 2026.

However given the latest stats, the bottoming out and rebounding periods could be pushed up by two years.

Lim Young-il / Statistics Korea
Given the current pace, this year's total fertility rate is expected to modestly rise from last year, ranging between 0.72 and 0.74.

The number of marriages, which serve as a preceding indicator for child births, has also posted the steepest growth for any third quarter since relevant record keeping began.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘여 추천권 배제’ 상설특검 규칙 개정안, 야당 주도로 본회의 통과

‘여 추천권 배제’ 상설특검 규칙 개정안, 야당 주도로 본회의 통과
수도권에 최대 40cm 폭설…43세대 71명 일시 대피

수도권에 최대 40cm 폭설…43세대 71명 일시 대피
한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하<br>…내년 성장률 1%대로 하향

한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하…내년 성장률 1%대로 하향
검찰, ‘대장동 50억 클럽 의혹’ 박영수 전 특검에 징역 12년 구형

검찰, ‘대장동 50억 클럽 의혹’ 박영수 전 특검에 징역 12년 구형
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.