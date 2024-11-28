[News Today] OXFORD COMMENDS K-POP GURU

Renowned composer and music producer, Kim Hyung-suk, has been recognized as a 'Global Artist' by the University of Oxford. We look at why.



An innovative artist who led the success of K-pop!



This is what the University of Oxford said about Kim Hyung-suk.



According to a team of researchers led by Oxford Professor Jieun Kiaer, the celebrated K-pop composer is one of six global artists selected to conduct research at Oxford.



Kim will be at the prestigious college as an academic visitor and collaborate with local scholars in various research associated with artificial intelligence and K-pop.



Kim Hyung-suk is a star composer who wrote countless hits including Shin Seung-hun’s mega hit 'I Believe' and Sung Si-kyung’s 'The Road to Me'.



In July, he gave Oxford permission to use about 1,400 of his songs for the promotion of the Korean language, and other educational purposes.