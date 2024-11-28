[News Today] ADOR RESPONDS TO NEWJEANS' DEMAND
Two weeks ago, girl group 'NewJeans' demanded termination of their exclusive contract by sending a legal notice to their agency. Now the agency ADOR finally made a statement.
[REPORT]
Hanni/ NewJeans member (Sept.)
That manager openly said, "Ignore her."
Regarding NewJeans member Hanni's claims that she had been deliberately ignored by a manager from another subsidiary under the parent company HYBE, the girl group's agency ADOR provided its own response.
The company issued an official statement on Wednesday, saying that they completely trust and get behind Hanni's statement. ADOR, further demanded an apology from the subsidiary in question.
Until now, ADOR had largely refrained from providing an official stance even though Hanni had given a testimony in a parliamentary inquiry about workplace harassment.
But on November 13, NewJeans sent a legal certification to their agency, calling for an apology from the manager in question and the reinstatement of former CEO Min Hee-jin.
ADOR explained that the latest official statement was made in response to the girl group's demands.
