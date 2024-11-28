[News Today] NEW TRAILER FOR ‘SQUID GAME 2’
A new trailer has been unveiled for 'Squid Game 2'. Expectations are rising up for the new season that will be released at the end of the year.
"(Player 456, what do you want from me?) I want to participate in the game again."
A new trailer for 'Squid Game: Season Two' is out, garnering global attention.
The second installment revolves around the main character played by Lee Jung-jae who won the competition in season one that re-enters the game.
The new teaser offers glimpses into the reason for the protagonist's return and stories of new characters.
Anticipation builds, as the new season pits Lee Jung-jae against Lee Byung-hun who stars as the mysterious Front Man.
An official poster was unveiled simultaneously, featuring most major characters in season two.
However, the absence of Choi Seung-hyun, a former member of the boy group BIGBANG, spurs speculations that he might have been taken out of the poster for controversy over his casting.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.