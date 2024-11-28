News 9

Heavy snowfall subsides but more snow expected tomorrow

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The snowfall has somewhat subsided now.

However, heavy snow continued until this morning, causing unfortunate damage.

But this snowfall is not over yet.

Our first report is from meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Vehicles are moving at a turtle's pace due to the heavy snowfall that has been pouring for two days.

As the day brightened, the snow gradually stopped.

This morning (11.28), strong snow clouds developed over the West Sea and moved inland, bringing significant snowfall mainly to the central region.

At one point, 43cm of snow accumulated in Suwon and 28.6cm in Seoul, marking an unprecedented heavy snowfall for November.

In the afternoon, the snow clouds weakened and moved south, and all heavy snow warnings in the central region were lifted.

While relatively light snow continues in the southern regions, up to 5cm of snow is forecasted for Daejeon and other areas in Chungcheong until tomorrow morning (11.29), with a maximum of 3cm expected in Yeongnam and Gangwon.

It looks like it will snow again in the metropolitan area starting tomorrow afternoon.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "A pressure trough will pass again on Friday afternoon, bringing rain or snow mainly to the western regions."]

From tomorrow afternoon and overnight, 1 to 5cm of snow is expected in southern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, and 1 to 3cm in Seoul.

The cold temperatures below zero will continue.

Tomorrow, the morning temperature in Seoul will be minus 4 degrees, which is about 2 to 5 degrees lower than today in most areas.

The snow and rain that have fallen may freeze on the roads, so caution is advised to prevent slipping accidents.

The Meteorological Administration has warned of very strong winds of around 20m per second along the West Coast, Yeongnam coast, and Jeju, urging attention to managing facilities.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

  Heavy snowfall subsides but more snow expected tomorrow
    입력 2024-11-28 23:53:17
    News 9
