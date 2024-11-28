News 9

Heavy and wet snow causes building collapses and power outages, some casualties

입력 2024.11.28 (23:53)

[Anchor]

Now, we will look into the damages caused by the heavy snowfall.

This snow was heavy and wet, leading to many casualties from collapses, and there were over a hundred power outages.

First, reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the report.

[Report]

The structure of a golf practice range shakes and then collapses in an instant as if it were crumpled.

The ceiling of an outdoor golf practice range in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, collapsed under the heavy snowfall.

At the time of the accident, there were no customers in the practice range, so there were no casualties.

[Han Yu-seong/Golf Practice Range Owner: "It's so frustrating. We were prepared, but we didn't expect it to snow this much and collapse...."]

A worker in a factory hurriedly takes cover.

Soon after, the CCTV footage is obscured by the debris of the building.

In Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province, the roof of a factory building collapsed, but there were no casualties.

In Anseong, Gyeonggi-do Province, the roof of an auto parts factory collapsed, resulting in the death of one worker in their 70s, and six delivery workers were injured when a temporary building of a delivery company collapsed.

In Yongin, a man in his 60s died after being crushed by a fallen tree while clearing snow.

Residential vinyl houses also collapsed, leading to an increase in displaced persons.

This is in front of a residential vinyl house in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

As the snow piled up, the ceiling bent precariously.

Due to this heavy snowfall, there are over 80 displaced persons in the Gyeonggi area alone.

[Yoon Soon-ja/Displaced Person: "The most daunting thing is rebuilding the house. If that can be repaired quickly, I don't think I could wish for anything else."]

The roof of the Dokkebi Market in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, collapsed by about 100 meters, and the roof of the Agricultural and Marine Products Center in Anyang also collapsed, injuring one person.

In Anseong, the roof of a pedestrian overpass collapsed, causing significant inconvenience to residents.

[Kim Min-gon/Anseong, Gyeonggi Province: "There's only this overpass to get across, so it's quite flustering."]

In the Mapo-gu area of Seoul, power supply was interrupted for 750 households for four hours due to a power outage.

[Nearby Convenience Store Employee: "I was organizing items when suddenly it went out with a bang, and the power went out...."]

Due to abnormalities in the power facilities caused by the heavy snowfall, over 130 power outage incidents have occurred nationwide as of today (Nov. 28).

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

