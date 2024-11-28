News 9

Commuting chaos continues for second day due to snow traffic disruptions

[Anchor]

The already difficult commute has become even worse for the second day in a row.

Many people, despite hurrying more than usual, were unable to avoid being late.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the story.

[Report]

Vehicles were tangled on the snow-covered road.

As the situation persisted with no way to move, bus passengers got off and pushed the stopped vehicles.

With buses that wouldn’t arrive no matter how long they waited, passengers walked on the road towards their workplaces in a hurry.

The road for commuting, where melted snow had frozen again, was practically impassable.

[Kim Seung-jun / Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I don't know whether the bus will come within an hour. I left home at 5 AM today. I want to clock in by 10 AM. I might get scolded."]

[Bus passenger: "I left about 40 to 50 minutes earlier than usual. I need to arrive at work before 8 AM. It might be a close call."]

People heading to the subway station were in a similar situation.

["Due to heavy snowfall, operation of some trains are..."]

Due to power equipment failure, the Suin-Bundang Line between Cheongnyangni and Sin Incheon was delayed for two hours from 5:30 AM.

["Please do not run, I kindly ask you to go slowly."]

With a surge in subway passengers and operational disruptions in some sections, significant congestion occurred in various places.

[Subway passenger: "They say it was like a bean sprout container? It was really crowded, and you wouldn't get pushed even if you didn't hold on."]

Seoul Transportation Corporation and Korea Railroad Corporation implemented measures such as increasing the number of trains during rush hour, but due to the record-breaking heavy snowfall, many were late, and the people had to endure a difficult commute for two consecutive days.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

