PE teacher skis to work as heavy snow paralyzes roads

[Anchor]



Yes, on a difficult commute, a high school physical education teacher took out his skis and left for work.



The videos and photos sent to KBS by viewers vividly capture the heavy snowfall situation.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.



[Report]



A car is trying to climb a frozen hill.



No matter how much the driver steps on the accelerator, the car just slides sideways.



The road, covered in snow, has seen a decrease in vehicle traffic.



A man skis down the road, gliding effortlessly.



He traveled 12 kilometers to work on skis.



[Kim Jung-min/High School Physical Education Teacher/Former National Ski Team Member: "I could only think of skiing to work. I also have to do snow removal at school..."]



A vehicle is stuck in the middle of the road, unable to move.



People are working together to push the car.



With the heavy wet snow, collapses and accidents are occurring everywhere.



Factory roofs have completely caved in, and reports have come in that the roof of an apartment's underground parking entrance has collapsed, preventing cars from leaving.



Additionally, in various areas of southern Gyeonggi Province, trees have fallen on parked vehicles, and there have been reports of greenhouses collapsing.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



