Airline passengers frustrated from 10 hour delays on board caused by snow

[Anchor]

For the second day, air travel has also been significantly disrupted.

In particular, delays in flight operations have occurred due to the removal of snow accumulated on airplanes.

Some passengers had to wait for 10 hours in the cramped cabin, with some even complaining of breathing difficulties.

Lee Kwang-youl reports.

[Report]

Last night (Nov. 27), on a flight from Incheon to Macau, which was originally scheduled to depart at 11:30 AM, delays continued into the night.

Although the crew explained the situation, passengers who had been stuck inside the airplane for nearly 10 hours expressed their discomfort.

[Crew member: "Since we have returned, we need to start the de-icing process...."]

[Passenger: "Let's go, let's go. Let's get off, let's get off!"]

[Delayed flight passenger: "People are really struggling now, and some are saying they're having trouble breathing. We can't do anything inside and are just stuck."]

Another passenger, who waited for over 9 hours inside the airplane before the flight was ultimately canceled, expressed frustration at the airport and airline's response.

[Canceled flight passenger: "No matter how much of a natural disaster this is, coming out late at night means the subway has stopped running, the buses have stopped running, and there’s nothing. They should at least provide some guidance...."]

Airlines explained that the de-icing process, which involves removing snow and ice from the aircraft before takeoff, took longer than usual, leading to a chain of delays.

After boarding passengers, the aircraft goes to the de-icing area to remove snow and ice and undergoes treatment before heading to the runway. However, with many planes in a limited space, they had no choice but to wait for extended periods with passengers on board.

[Kim Gyu-wang/Professor/Hanseo University Department of Aviation Operations: "If the boarding of passengers is delayed within a reasonable limit, the time spent on the aircraft will likely be less. There is a 'tarmac delay rule.' After a few hours, beverages are provided. If airlines can manage operations smartly, they can alleviate some of the passengers' complaints...."]

From yesterday to 6 PM today (Nov. 28), over 460 flights were canceled, and more than 900 flights were delayed.

This is KBS News, Lee Kwang-youl.

