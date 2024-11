Prosecution seeks 12 years for Park Young-soo in suspected bribery case

동영상 고정 취소

In the first trial of former special prosecutor Park Young-soo, who was indicted on the so-called 'Daejang-dong 5 billion club' allegations, the prosecution has requested a 12-year prison sentence and a fine of 1.6 billion won.



Former special prosecutor Park is accused of receiving 500 million won and agreeing to receive 5 billion won in exchange for accommodating requests from private operators, including Kim Man-bae, while serving as an executive at a commercial bank from 2014 to 2015.



