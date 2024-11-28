News 9

Firefighter holds on to driver bare-handed hanging from 11-meter-high bridge

입력 2024.11.28 (23:53)

[Anchor]

An event straight out of a movie occurred in Andong, Gyeongbuk

A paramedic held onto a driver who was in danger of falling from an 11-meter-high bridge for over 40 minutes with bare hands, and ultimately rescued him with the help of colleagues.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong introduces these heroes.

[Report]

The Pungsan Bridge on the Central Expressway was under a heavy snow warning.

A large trailer, skidded on the snowy road, is precariously hanging over the 11-meter-high railing.

The driver's seat has completely flipped over due to the impact of the accident, and the driver in his 60s is barely hanging on with one arm outstretched towards the railing.

His lower body is outside the vehicle, just moments away from falling.

The first arriving paramedic discovered the driver and immediately crawled into the gap of the vehicle to grab his hand.

[Park June-hyun/Firefighter, Pungsan 119 Safety Center, Andong Fire Department: "There was only emergency equipment in the ambulance, so I thought I had to at least hold his hand, and I managed to grab his sleeve and his hand."]

The rescue team arrived 15 minutes later, but because the driver was at risk of falling, Firefighter Park did not switch places.

He wrapped a rescue rope around the driver's arm and connected it to other team members to hold on.

[Park June-hyun/Firefighter, Pungsan 119 Safety Center, Andong Fire Department: "My hand was very cold, and the driver's hand was slippery with oil and blood, and after holding on for over 20 minutes, my arm started to feel strained."]

He held on with his bare hands for 45 minutes as he stabilized the driver trembling from the cold and fear.

Other team members laid an air mattress below the bridge and successfully rescued the driver.

The driver is reported to have sustained only minor injuries.

[Park June-hyun/Firefighter, Pungsan 119 Safety Center, Andong Fire Department: "Thank goodness. He wasn't hurt badly. I think I was just thinking about the driver."]

This is Kim Ji-hong from KBS News.

