[Exclusive] Myung Tae-kyun suspected of soliciting hiring of brother-in-law

[Anchor]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun has been suspected of soliciting the hiring of his brother-in-law and others.



Our reporting team has looked into the hiring process, revealing that the interview panel did indeed give high scores, resulting in his brother-in-law getting an overwhelming first place.



The office of Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-soo has now acknowledged that they did receive a request for hiring.



Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



Nammyung Hall is a university dormitory managed by an institution under Gyeongsangnam-do.



In May of last year, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun's brother-in-law, Mr. Lee, and a campaign official for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, Mr. Park, were employed here.



This was through a public selection process.



However, according to the testimony of Ms. Kang Hye-kyung, this was the result of Mr. Myung's request to Governor Park Wan-soo.



[Kang Hye-kyung/Accountant for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun: "He (Myung Tae-kyun) said that he and Kim Young-sun exerted their influence. Both of them are very close to Governor Park Wan-soo."]



When these allegations first arose last month, Gyeongnam Province rebutted, claiming that the hiring was conducted fairly through an external agency.



However, KBS's investigation into the details of their hiring process revealed suspicious circumstances.



Mr. Lee, Mr. Myung's brother-in-law, did not have the qualifications for the additional points or any prior experience working in the dormitory, yet he received an overwhelming first ranking in the interview.



Four out of five judges gave him the highest score, making him the only applicant to receive an average score in the 90s.



Mr. Park, a close aide to former lawmaker Kim, also received the highest score among the 11 applicants.



The office of Governor Park Wan-soo later acknowledged to KBS that they did receive a request for hiring.



A Gyeongnam official stated that Mr. Myung's side submitted a resume to the governor's secretary's office, which was rejected at that level.



Additionally, they have announced that they are preparing a detailed audit of the hiring process for the two individuals.



However, the individuals involved have repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming they did not solicit anything.



This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.



