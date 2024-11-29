Businessman accused of sharing blueprints with N. Korean agent

동영상 고정 취소

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Security Investigation Division announced that they recently sent businessman A, in his 70s, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office without detention on charges of violating the National Security Act.



This businessman is accused of having handed over the blueprints for advanced equipment used for cutting metal via email and other means to a Chinese businessman who was recruited by a North Korean agent.



