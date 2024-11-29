News 9

Government proposes comprehensive support measures for premature babies

[Anchor]

Recently, the number of premature babies, often referred to as 'preemies', has been increasing due to factors such as older maternal age and stress.

The government has proposed comprehensive support measures for preemies, covering prenatal treatment to nurturing care.

This is a report by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

Twin brothers born at just 22 weeks, weighing about 400 grams.

After more than five months of intensive care, they were discharged in good health, but the challenges are not over.

[Kim Gi-hyun/Preemie Father: "For the next few years, we will have to keep going to the hospital. Recently, we've been visiting the hospital once or twice a week."]

The proportion of preemies has increased to about 12% of all births last year.

The core of the government's measures is to strengthen support throughout the entire cycle, from birth to treatment and upbringing.

The government plans to add 'mother and child dedicated medical centers' nationwide based on care severity levels and to double the medical expense support limit.

Additionally, the post-discharge management program will be expanded nationwide starting next year.

In particular, the timing for welfare benefits for preemies who require long-term hospitalization will be adjusted.

[Yoo Hye-mi/Chief of Low Birthrate Response at the Presidential Office: "If a preemie is due on December 20 and is born on September 20, we will extend the service usage period by 90 days, which is the difference between the due date and the actual birth date."]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visited the neonatal intensive care unit, mentioned that he himself was a 'preemie' and promised to provide unwavering support.

He also reiterated his commitment to enhancing compensation for medical staff, including fee increases.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We will accelerate medical reforms to fundamentally improve these issues."]

President Yoon emphasized that he will work hard to ensure a clear upward trend in the number of births in the third quarter.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

