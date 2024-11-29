NewJeans announces contract termination with ADOR

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Members of the girl group NewJeans, who have been experiencing conflicts with their agency, have ultimately decided to leave ADOR



The five members of NewJeans announced this during an emergency press conference today (Nov. 28) evening, stating that there is no room for improvement from HYBE and ADOR, and that they have no intention of meeting their demands.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.



[Report]



The final decision of the NewJeans members was to part ways with their agency, ADOR.



They also clarified the timing of the contract termination.



[Minji/NewJeans member: "We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract will be terminated as of midnight on the 29th. We have conveyed our opinions several times through official papers, but this indifferent attitude has been exhausting, and it really shows there is no sincerity towards us..."]



They criticized that they had no choice but to leave because ADOR lacks both the will and ability to fulfill its most basic duty of protecting the artists.



[Hanni/NewJeans member: "We feel that staying here would be a waste of time and that the mental anguish would continue."]



They reiterated that all responsibility lies with ADOR and HYBE, who have neglected their demands.



They emphasized that since NewJeans bear no responsibility, there is no reason to pay any penalties.



[Haerin/NewJeans member: "I believe there is absolutely no reason for us to pay penalties, and rather, it is ADOR and HYBE who have violated the contract, which has led to this situation, and they should be held accountable..."]



Regarding the major concerns of transferring to another agency and their relationship with former CEO Min Hee-jin, they did not provide a clear stance.



[Danielle/NewJeans member: "We are trying to freely pursue the activities we truly desire."]



As NewJeans and ADOR enter the process of separation, a lawsuit worth hundreds of billions of won seems inevitable.



NewJeans has five years remaining on their contract.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



