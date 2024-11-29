News 9

NewJeans announces contract termination with ADOR

입력 2024.11.29 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Members of the girl group NewJeans, who have been experiencing conflicts with their agency, have ultimately decided to leave ADOR

The five members of NewJeans announced this during an emergency press conference today (Nov. 28) evening, stating that there is no room for improvement from HYBE and ADOR, and that they have no intention of meeting their demands.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.

[Report]

The final decision of the NewJeans members was to part ways with their agency, ADOR.

They also clarified the timing of the contract termination.

[Minji/NewJeans member: "We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract will be terminated as of midnight on the 29th. We have conveyed our opinions several times through official papers, but this indifferent attitude has been exhausting, and it really shows there is no sincerity towards us..."]

They criticized that they had no choice but to leave because ADOR lacks both the will and ability to fulfill its most basic duty of protecting the artists.

[Hanni/NewJeans member: "We feel that staying here would be a waste of time and that the mental anguish would continue."]

They reiterated that all responsibility lies with ADOR and HYBE, who have neglected their demands.

They emphasized that since NewJeans bear no responsibility, there is no reason to pay any penalties.

[Haerin/NewJeans member: "I believe there is absolutely no reason for us to pay penalties, and rather, it is ADOR and HYBE who have violated the contract, which has led to this situation, and they should be held accountable..."]

Regarding the major concerns of transferring to another agency and their relationship with former CEO Min Hee-jin, they did not provide a clear stance.

[Danielle/NewJeans member: "We are trying to freely pursue the activities we truly desire."]

As NewJeans and ADOR enter the process of separation, a lawsuit worth hundreds of billions of won seems inevitable.

NewJeans has five years remaining on their contract.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NewJeans announces contract termination with ADOR
    • 입력 2024-11-29 00:36:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Members of the girl group NewJeans, who have been experiencing conflicts with their agency, have ultimately decided to leave ADOR

The five members of NewJeans announced this during an emergency press conference today (Nov. 28) evening, stating that there is no room for improvement from HYBE and ADOR, and that they have no intention of meeting their demands.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.

[Report]

The final decision of the NewJeans members was to part ways with their agency, ADOR.

They also clarified the timing of the contract termination.

[Minji/NewJeans member: "We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract will be terminated as of midnight on the 29th. We have conveyed our opinions several times through official papers, but this indifferent attitude has been exhausting, and it really shows there is no sincerity towards us..."]

They criticized that they had no choice but to leave because ADOR lacks both the will and ability to fulfill its most basic duty of protecting the artists.

[Hanni/NewJeans member: "We feel that staying here would be a waste of time and that the mental anguish would continue."]

They reiterated that all responsibility lies with ADOR and HYBE, who have neglected their demands.

They emphasized that since NewJeans bear no responsibility, there is no reason to pay any penalties.

[Haerin/NewJeans member: "I believe there is absolutely no reason for us to pay penalties, and rather, it is ADOR and HYBE who have violated the contract, which has led to this situation, and they should be held accountable..."]

Regarding the major concerns of transferring to another agency and their relationship with former CEO Min Hee-jin, they did not provide a clear stance.

[Danielle/NewJeans member: "We are trying to freely pursue the activities we truly desire."]

As NewJeans and ADOR enter the process of separation, a lawsuit worth hundreds of billions of won seems inevitable.

NewJeans has five years remaining on their contract.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈 쌓이며 곳곳 ‘와르르’…사망 사고·이재민도 속출

눈 쌓이며 곳곳 ‘와르르’…사망 사고·이재민도 속출
이틀째 폭설…오늘까지 전국 <br>눈·비

이틀째 폭설…오늘까지 전국 눈·비
‘백현동 로비스트’ 김인섭 징역 5년 확정…이재명 대표 재판도 영향?

‘백현동 로비스트’ 김인섭 징역 5년 확정…이재명 대표 재판도 영향?
‘이 손 안 놓을게요’…<br>11m 다리 위 45분간 버텼다

‘이 손 안 놓을게요’…11m 다리 위 45분간 버텼다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.