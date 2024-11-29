Supermarkets evolve with experiential shopping to attract customers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As online shopping for daily necessities becomes commonplace, the number of consumers at large supermarkets has relatively decreased.



In response, supermarkets are expanding their marketing not only to display and sell products but also to allow customers to come and experience them directly.



Reporter Lee Rang has the story.



[Report]



In the center of a newly renovated large supermarket, an expert is preparing a large tuna by cutting it into different parts.



Right next to this, a customer is having sushi made on the spot with the fish they ordered.



["Just two tablespoons make it very flavorful."]



They make the latest dishes using freshly purchased ingredients and share recipes as well.



[Ko Jin-soo/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "It seems like the turnover of goods has increased, and it feels more lively, so it's enjoyable to watch."]



The strategy of the supermarket is to move away from the typical shopping experience of just looking at and buying products, and instead create an experiential environment where customers can taste and enjoy food.



[Yoo Hye-kyung/Head of Retail Experience at Homeplus: "We have placed a lot of emphasis on providing experiences that can never be found online, things that can only be experienced offline."]



Another large supermarket has placed ready-to-cook food sales counters prominently at the entrance and is revealing parts of the cooking process.



This allows customers to see the freshness of dishes made with ingredients like tripe and pork skin, which are not easy to prepare.



[Chun Bora/Buyer for Grilled Foods at E-Mart: "We have placed ready-to-cook items at the front so that customers can quickly enjoy them, and since the ready-to-cook (deli) section is a bit more glamorous and lively, it also helps to enhance the overall atmosphere of the store."]



The customized service of cutting meat parts in desired ways is also a unique competitive advantage of supermarkets that is hard to find online.



With the goal of attracting customers, large supermarkets are transforming from merely focusing on fresh food sales to creating spaces where customers can see, enjoy, and receive customized services.



This is Lee Rang from KBS News.



