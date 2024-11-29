News 9

S. Korea, Latvia agree to boost defense and bio cooperation

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is visiting South Korea, and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the defense and bio sectors.

The two leaders condemned North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations and illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and decided to enhance strategic communication to respond to cyber threats utilizing misinformation and artificial intelligence.

