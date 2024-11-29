Arrest motion for DP member Shin Yeong-dae rejected

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In a plenary session today (11.28), a vote was held on the arrest motion for Democratic Party lawmaker Shin Yeong-dae, who is accused of bribery and public opinion manipulation.



The motion was rejected.



The Democratic Party has also decided to impeach the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choe Jae-hae.



This report is by reporter Kim Jin-ho.



[Report]



The first arrest consent motion for the 22nd National Assembly member has been rejected.



The prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Democratic Party member Shin Yeong-dae, citing two main charges.



They are bribery related to the Saemangeum solar power project and manipulation of public opinion polls during the primary election process.



[Kim Seok-woo/Vice Minister of Justice: "The allegations include receiving a bribe of 100 million won in exchange for not raising issues such as complaints, and directing or encouraging false responses in opinion polls."]



For the motion to pass, a majority of the present members must agree, but the results of the secret ballot showed 93 in favor, 197 against, and 5 abstentions out of 295 members, leading to its rejection.



As a result, member Shin will stand trial without detention.



Before the vote, Shin claimed that the reasons for his arrest presented by the prosecution were fabricated.



[Shin Yeong-dae/Democratic Party member: "I certainly did not receive any money. The only statement is from the former head of the energy public corporation in Gunsan, who claimed that he gave me money. This statement lacks credibility."]



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has decided to impeach chief state auditor Choe Jae-hae.



The grounds for impeachment are allegations of perjury related to the audit of the presidential office's relocation controversy, as he failed to submit relevant materials during the National Assembly audit.



Accordingly, at the plenary session on Dec. 2, the impeachment motion for Choe, along with motions for three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, is set to be reported.



The Board of Audit and Inspection stated that unjust pressure violating the spirit of the Constitution will ultimately lead to harm to the people, and strongly urged the cessation of the impeachment attempt.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!