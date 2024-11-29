News 9

National football chief decides to run for 4th term despite negative opinion

입력 2024.11.29

[Anchor]

Chung Mong-kyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, has made the final decision to run for re-election amid controversy.

He has decided to challenge for a fourth term despite intense calls for his resignation from both football fans and the political arena.

This decision is in stark contrast to the repeated criticism he has faced.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the story.

[Report]

President Chung Mong-kyu consistently provided the same response when asked about his future during the National Assembly audit.

[Chung Mong-kyu/Korea Football Association President: "Regarding my future, I will carefully consider all possibilities for the development of Korean football and make a thoughtful decision."]

The result of that careful consideration is his challenge for a fourth term.

The Korea Football Association announced that President Chung has expressed his intention to run in the upcoming presidential election and will submit the relevant documents to the Sports Fairness Committee, which oversees the re-election process, on December 2.

As the deadline for the re-election review approached, President Chung had considered withdrawing his candidacy but ultimately decided to run, believing that the criticism from the political sphere and football fans was excessive.

Fans' opinions on President Chung's decision to run remain largely negative.

[Kim Seong-su/Football Fan: "I think it's an absurd idea. It's barely enough for him to step down, but a fourth term is really not acceptable."]

With former national team coach Huh Jung-moo also deciding to run, the Korea Football Association presidential election is expected to be contested for the first time in 12 years.

Former vice president Lee Yong-soo is also considering a candidacy, which could lead to a multi-candidate scenario.

However, there are still obstacles to President Chung's fourth-term challenge.

Earlier this month, a severe disciplinary action requiring a suspension was demanded during the association's audit, and if the punishment is confirmed, his candidacy will be thwarted.

Additionally, he must pass the re-election review by the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee's Sports Fairness Committee in mid-December, and the committee's decision, which has faced criticism for approving the re-election of Chairman Lee Kee-heung, remains a variable.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.

