Liverpool dominates Europe with unstoppable attacking football style

[Anchor]



This season, Liverpool has transformed into the strongest team in Europe, even overpowering last season's UEFA Champions League champions, Real Madrid.



Since the appointment of coach Arne Slot, the team's attacking football style has become even more pronounced, and the destructive power of forwards like Salah has intensified.



Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.



[Report]



The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid heated up from the start, reminiscent of a fierce combat sport.



Liverpool, showcasing their dominance at home, scored the first goal in the 7th minute of the second half with a perfect combination between Mac Allister and Bradley.



After successfully blocking Mbappé's penalty kick, Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid with a header from Gakpo.



It was a perfect victory for Liverpool, who overwhelmed Real Madrid in all data categories, including the number of shots on target and entries into the final third.



With five consecutive wins in this season's Champions League, Liverpool has maintained its lead and is being praised for regaining its status as the strongest team in Europe.



[Jude Bellingham/Real Madrid: "It's a bad result against probably the best performance in Europe. It's no disgrace to come here and lose but we are disappointed in how we performed."]



Coach Slot, who took over from Klopp in June, has further strengthened the DNA of attacking football style.



In the Premier League, Liverpool has allowed only one loss and is solidifying its lead over second-place Manchester City by eight points.



[Arne Slot/Liverpool Coach: "I think if you start at a new club you want to implement your playing style as fast as possible.That was not that difficult because the playing style is so similar to Klopp. Especially, without the balls or we all want to press really high."]



The goal scene from the match against Southampton on Nov. 24 illustrates how deeply Liverpool's so-called 'gegenpressing' has taken root.



Liverpool's soaring performance, dominating both the Premier League and the Champions League, is expected to continue for the time being.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



