News 9

Youngest basketball coach Kim Tae-sool debuts with fresh leadership style

입력 2024.11.29 (00:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The debut opponent of Kim Tae-sool, the youngest head coach in professional basketball, was his former team DB.

Although he didn’t achieve his first win as a coach, his 'MZ generation' demeanor as a 1984-born was noticeable on the bench.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

During his playing days at DB, Kim Tae-sool sometimes directed strategies instead of the coach.

[Kim Tae-sool/2019 DB Player: "Jong-kyu, set a back screen and come up here, okay?"]

He held his retirement ceremony three years ago at DB's Wonju Gymnasium, marking the end of his 14-year playing career.

Coincidentally, his coaching debut was against DB, but he showed strong enthusiasm rather than nervousness.

[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "Coming back as a coach and stepping onto the (Wonju) court feels really refreshing. Ironically, I feel very good and excited rather than nervous right now."]

As the youngest head coach, his demeanor during the game was quite different.

Instead of scolding for a ridiculous shot that missed the rim, he encouraged with applause, and when there was a chance for a three-point shot, he spread his arms to lift the atmosphere.

He emphasized proactivity even during timeouts.

[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "(Kim) Min-wook! Shoot when there's a chance!"]

Under the coach's trust, the Sono players made a bold attempt at shots, successfully making a total of 14 three-pointers.

While the offensive strategy received passing marks, they lost to DB, led by Coach Kim Ju-sung, due to the absence of Lee Jung-hyun and Williams due to injuries.

Born in 1982, Coach Kim Tae-soo will once again aim for his first win as head coach this weekend against LG, amid a mix of expectations and concerns.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Youngest basketball coach Kim Tae-sool debuts with fresh leadership style
    • 입력 2024-11-29 00:41:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

The debut opponent of Kim Tae-sool, the youngest head coach in professional basketball, was his former team DB.

Although he didn’t achieve his first win as a coach, his 'MZ generation' demeanor as a 1984-born was noticeable on the bench.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

During his playing days at DB, Kim Tae-sool sometimes directed strategies instead of the coach.

[Kim Tae-sool/2019 DB Player: "Jong-kyu, set a back screen and come up here, okay?"]

He held his retirement ceremony three years ago at DB's Wonju Gymnasium, marking the end of his 14-year playing career.

Coincidentally, his coaching debut was against DB, but he showed strong enthusiasm rather than nervousness.

[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "Coming back as a coach and stepping onto the (Wonju) court feels really refreshing. Ironically, I feel very good and excited rather than nervous right now."]

As the youngest head coach, his demeanor during the game was quite different.

Instead of scolding for a ridiculous shot that missed the rim, he encouraged with applause, and when there was a chance for a three-point shot, he spread his arms to lift the atmosphere.

He emphasized proactivity even during timeouts.

[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "(Kim) Min-wook! Shoot when there's a chance!"]

Under the coach's trust, the Sono players made a bold attempt at shots, successfully making a total of 14 three-pointers.

While the offensive strategy received passing marks, they lost to DB, led by Coach Kim Ju-sung, due to the absence of Lee Jung-hyun and Williams due to injuries.

Born in 1982, Coach Kim Tae-soo will once again aim for his first win as head coach this weekend against LG, amid a mix of expectations and concerns.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈 쌓이며 곳곳 ‘와르르’…사망 사고·이재민도 속출

눈 쌓이며 곳곳 ‘와르르’…사망 사고·이재민도 속출
이틀째 폭설…오늘까지 전국 <br>눈·비

이틀째 폭설…오늘까지 전국 눈·비
‘백현동 로비스트’ 김인섭 징역 5년 확정…이재명 대표 재판도 영향?

‘백현동 로비스트’ 김인섭 징역 5년 확정…이재명 대표 재판도 영향?
‘이 손 안 놓을게요’…<br>11m 다리 위 45분간 버텼다

‘이 손 안 놓을게요’…11m 다리 위 45분간 버텼다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.