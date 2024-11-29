Youngest basketball coach Kim Tae-sool debuts with fresh leadership style

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The debut opponent of Kim Tae-sool, the youngest head coach in professional basketball, was his former team DB.



Although he didn’t achieve his first win as a coach, his 'MZ generation' demeanor as a 1984-born was noticeable on the bench.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



During his playing days at DB, Kim Tae-sool sometimes directed strategies instead of the coach.



[Kim Tae-sool/2019 DB Player: "Jong-kyu, set a back screen and come up here, okay?"]



He held his retirement ceremony three years ago at DB's Wonju Gymnasium, marking the end of his 14-year playing career.



Coincidentally, his coaching debut was against DB, but he showed strong enthusiasm rather than nervousness.



[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "Coming back as a coach and stepping onto the (Wonju) court feels really refreshing. Ironically, I feel very good and excited rather than nervous right now."]



As the youngest head coach, his demeanor during the game was quite different.



Instead of scolding for a ridiculous shot that missed the rim, he encouraged with applause, and when there was a chance for a three-point shot, he spread his arms to lift the atmosphere.



He emphasized proactivity even during timeouts.



[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "(Kim) Min-wook! Shoot when there's a chance!"]



Under the coach's trust, the Sono players made a bold attempt at shots, successfully making a total of 14 three-pointers.



While the offensive strategy received passing marks, they lost to DB, led by Coach Kim Ju-sung, due to the absence of Lee Jung-hyun and Williams due to injuries.



Born in 1982, Coach Kim Tae-soo will once again aim for his first win as head coach this weekend against LG, amid a mix of expectations and concerns.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



