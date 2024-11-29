Youngest basketball coach Kim Tae-sool debuts with fresh leadership style
The debut opponent of Kim Tae-sool, the youngest head coach in professional basketball, was his former team DB.
Although he didn’t achieve his first win as a coach, his 'MZ generation' demeanor as a 1984-born was noticeable on the bench.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
During his playing days at DB, Kim Tae-sool sometimes directed strategies instead of the coach.
[Kim Tae-sool/2019 DB Player: "Jong-kyu, set a back screen and come up here, okay?"]
He held his retirement ceremony three years ago at DB's Wonju Gymnasium, marking the end of his 14-year playing career.
Coincidentally, his coaching debut was against DB, but he showed strong enthusiasm rather than nervousness.
[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "Coming back as a coach and stepping onto the (Wonju) court feels really refreshing. Ironically, I feel very good and excited rather than nervous right now."]
As the youngest head coach, his demeanor during the game was quite different.
Instead of scolding for a ridiculous shot that missed the rim, he encouraged with applause, and when there was a chance for a three-point shot, he spread his arms to lift the atmosphere.
He emphasized proactivity even during timeouts.
[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach: "(Kim) Min-wook! Shoot when there's a chance!"]
Under the coach's trust, the Sono players made a bold attempt at shots, successfully making a total of 14 three-pointers.
While the offensive strategy received passing marks, they lost to DB, led by Coach Kim Ju-sung, due to the absence of Lee Jung-hyun and Williams due to injuries.
Born in 1982, Coach Kim Tae-soo will once again aim for his first win as head coach this weekend against LG, amid a mix of expectations and concerns.
KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
입력 2024-11-29 00:41:46
