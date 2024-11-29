Asan FC seizes first opportunity towards promotion by defeating Daegu FC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first leg of the professional football promotion-relegation playoff was really exciting.



The second division surprise team, Chungnam Asan FC, caused an upset by defeating Daegu FC in a high-scoring match with 7 goals.



Reporter Lee June-hee reports.



[Report]



Daegu FC, who must avoid relegation at all costs, and Asan FC, who has seized their first promotion opportunity since their founding.



Fans from both teams created a heated atmosphere, seemingly forgetting the cold, as they cheered for their players before the match began.



In the biting cold where breath was visible, the runner-up of the second division Asan FC fearlessly took the initiative.



Asan, who pressured Daegu from the start, scored the opening goal just 11 minutes into the first half.



With their confidence soaring, Asan added another goal just 3 minutes later.



Juninho finished off a set piece from a corner kick, quickly extending the lead to two goals.



Asan's fiery offense showed no signs of slowing down, and in a counterattack, Park Dae-hun completed a multi-goal performance, widening the score to 3-0.



Although Daegu's Go Jae-hyun managed to score with a header, allowing for a potential comeback, Denisson sealed the deal with a quick shot that found the back of Daegu's net.



Daegu's Cesinha scored a lucky deflected goal in the dying moments of the second half, bringing the score to a one-goal difference, but the outcome was already decided.



[Kim Hyun-seok/Chungnam Asan Manager: "We plan to do our best in the second leg, focusing on the game we can play well, rather than concentrating solely on defense."]



With their powerful offense, Asan secured a valuable victory in the first match, increasing their chances of promotion, and will face Daegu in the decisive second leg this Sunday.



KBS News, Lee June-hee.



