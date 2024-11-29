Second generation table tennis duo wins silver in World Youth Mixed Doubles

동영상 고정 취소

Oh Jun-sung, the son of former table tennis representative Oh Sang-eun, and Park Ga-hyeon, the daughter of junior representative Park Kyung-soo, won a silver medal in the mixed doubles at the World Youth Championships.



Oh Jun-sung, the son of London Olympic silver medalist Oh Sang-eun, and Park Ga-hyeon, the daughter of Hannam University coach Park Kyung-soo, faced off against the world's strongest team, China, in the finals.



In the first set, they started off well with sharp attacks and great teamwork, winning 11 to 8.



However, the second set was disappointing.



They engaged in a fierce battle with China, reaching a tie at 9 to 9, but then lost two consecutive points, ultimately losing the set, and the momentum shifted, leading to a 3 to 1 comeback defeat, earning them the silver medal.



The two players achieved the second-best result in mixed doubles since the victory of the Kang Dong-hoon and Shim Se-rom pair in the 2005 tournament.



