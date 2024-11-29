[News Today] SIGHTS AFTER HEAVY SNOW

[LEAD]

We've been reporting about heavy snowfalls in Korea, and for a good reason. The capital city Seoul was hit by the heaviest amount for a November since record keeping took place. Viewers sent in various footages of the snow to KBS. Let's take a look.



[REPORT]

A car struggles to climb a frozen uphill road.



No matter how hard the driver steps on the gas, the car keeps slipping sideways.



On this snow-covered road with few cars, a man glides on skis. He chose to ski to get to his workplace located 12km away.



Kim Jung-min / High school P.E. teacher (former national skier)

The only way to get to work today was by skiing. I have to help remove snow at my school.



A truck is stranded in the middle of a road. Several people give the driver a helping hand.



Roofs of multiple buildings have collapsed under the heavy weight of snow.



A factory roof has caved in.



The roof at the entrance of an underground parking lot has collapsed, trapping the cars inside.



In the southern part of Gyeonggi-do Province, several trees fell onto parked vehicles and there have been reports of greenhouses collapsing under the heavy snow.