[News Today] SIGHTS AFTER HEAVY SNOW
[LEAD]
We've been reporting about heavy snowfalls in Korea, and for a good reason. The capital city Seoul was hit by the heaviest amount for a November since record keeping took place. Viewers sent in various footages of the snow to KBS. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
A car struggles to climb a frozen uphill road.
No matter how hard the driver steps on the gas, the car keeps slipping sideways.
On this snow-covered road with few cars, a man glides on skis. He chose to ski to get to his workplace located 12km away.
Kim Jung-min / High school P.E. teacher (former national skier)
The only way to get to work today was by skiing. I have to help remove snow at my school.
A truck is stranded in the middle of a road. Several people give the driver a helping hand.
Roofs of multiple buildings have collapsed under the heavy weight of snow.
A factory roof has caved in.
The roof at the entrance of an underground parking lot has collapsed, trapping the cars inside.
In the southern part of Gyeonggi-do Province, several trees fell onto parked vehicles and there have been reports of greenhouses collapsing under the heavy snow.
