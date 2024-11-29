News Today

[News Today] 52-HR WORKWEEK EXEMPTION FOR CHIPS

입력 2024.11.29 (16:18) 수정 2024.11.29 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A special bill supporting the semiconductor industry is facing delays in the National Assembly over a controversial provision. An exception to the 52-hour workweek. Disagreements between political parties are causing the holdup. The semiconductor sector has consistently highlighted challenges posed by current work hour regulations. There are also concerns about potential infringements on workers' health rights. Here's more.

[REPORT]
South Korea's semiconductor sector faces a tough global environment marked by fierce competition, supply chain changes and expanded investment by rival countries.

A special bill aimed at increasing government support for the sector has been introduced but failed to pass the parliament plenary session on Thursday.

The biggest sticking point is whether to allow an exception to the 52 hour workweek rule.

The chip sector requests that regulations regarding work hours, night shift and holiday work be flexibly eased at least for those in research and development.

Kim Jung-hoi / Vice chair, Korea Semiconductor Industry Association
Korea was able to catch up with the U.S. and Japan thanks to speed, but can we say that's still our strength.

They argue that as exceptions are allowed for high income professionals in countries such as the U.S. and Japan, South Korea should also expand the right to choose one's work hours.

Prof. Kim Hee-sung / Kangwon Nat'l Univ. law school
Success depends on how much the core personnel inject work hours in a focused manner. If computers are logged out, power shuts down at 6 p.m. sharp.

The government supports the bill's passage but the opposition and labor sector are against it, fearing long hours of labor.

Kim Moon-soo / Minister of Employment and Labor
The bill should pass to give considerable flexibility for the semiconductor R&D field.

Prof. Jung Young-hoon / Pukyong Nat'l Univ.
If pressured, individual workers will inevitably have to consent. We need complementary measures for such concerns.

It's still possible the bill could get approved at the National Assembly next month.

But the key will be to what degree the law stipulates procedures on workers' concent and mandatory measures on protecting users' health.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 52-HR WORKWEEK EXEMPTION FOR CHIPS
    • 입력 2024-11-29 16:18:24
    • 수정2024-11-29 16:20:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
A special bill supporting the semiconductor industry is facing delays in the National Assembly over a controversial provision. An exception to the 52-hour workweek. Disagreements between political parties are causing the holdup. The semiconductor sector has consistently highlighted challenges posed by current work hour regulations. There are also concerns about potential infringements on workers' health rights. Here's more.

[REPORT]
South Korea's semiconductor sector faces a tough global environment marked by fierce competition, supply chain changes and expanded investment by rival countries.

A special bill aimed at increasing government support for the sector has been introduced but failed to pass the parliament plenary session on Thursday.

The biggest sticking point is whether to allow an exception to the 52 hour workweek rule.

The chip sector requests that regulations regarding work hours, night shift and holiday work be flexibly eased at least for those in research and development.

Kim Jung-hoi / Vice chair, Korea Semiconductor Industry Association
Korea was able to catch up with the U.S. and Japan thanks to speed, but can we say that's still our strength.

They argue that as exceptions are allowed for high income professionals in countries such as the U.S. and Japan, South Korea should also expand the right to choose one's work hours.

Prof. Kim Hee-sung / Kangwon Nat'l Univ. law school
Success depends on how much the core personnel inject work hours in a focused manner. If computers are logged out, power shuts down at 6 p.m. sharp.

The government supports the bill's passage but the opposition and labor sector are against it, fearing long hours of labor.

Kim Moon-soo / Minister of Employment and Labor
The bill should pass to give considerable flexibility for the semiconductor R&D field.

Prof. Jung Young-hoon / Pukyong Nat'l Univ.
If pressured, individual workers will inevitably have to consent. We need complementary measures for such concerns.

It's still possible the bill could get approved at the National Assembly next month.

But the key will be to what degree the law stipulates procedures on workers' concent and mandatory measures on protecting users' health.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 <br>헌법 질서 유린 행위”

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 헌법 질서 유린 행위”
감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…<br>민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”

감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”
러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 <br>회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협

러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협
10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락

10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.