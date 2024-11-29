[News Today] EYE CATCHING IN-STORE SHOPPING SERVICE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
As more people are turning to online shopping these days, large supermarkets are launching various strategies to attract customers. KBS explored these new tactics, promising 'bustling' and 'sizzling' shopping experiences.
[REPORT]
A tuna cutting show is underway at a large supermarket that has been renovated recently.
Right next to it, sushi is made with the fish customers order.
"Just two spoonfuls are enough to spice up the flavor."
Customers can also have their just-bought groceries cooked into fancy dishes and learn the recipe as well.
Ko Jin-soo / Seoul resident
Products are selling faster, things look more vibrant overall. It's fun to watch.
This supermarket offers a more diverse, unconventional shopping experience to its customers, who have much to see and try.
Yoo Hye-kyung / HomePlus
Online shopping cannot offer this kind of experience. It's only available in stores.
And this supermarket displays ready-to-eat products right at the entrance. Customers can also see how they are prepared.
This strategy provides assurance to customers of the freshness of ingredients that are difficult to prepare at home, such as intestines known as 'gopchang' and pork rind.
Cheon Bo-ra / E-Mart
We display ready-to-eat products at the front so that customers can find them easily. The deli section enhances the overall atmosphere at the supermarket.
Customized services that allow consumers to have any part of meat cut the way they want is another competitive edge of supermarkets that cannot be found when shopping online.
In addition to ensuring product freshness, supermarkets are now going a step further by offering customized services and various in-store experience.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] EYE CATCHING IN-STORE SHOPPING SERVICE
-
- 입력 2024-11-29 16:18:47
- 수정2024-11-29 16:20:20
[LEAD]
As more people are turning to online shopping these days, large supermarkets are launching various strategies to attract customers. KBS explored these new tactics, promising 'bustling' and 'sizzling' shopping experiences.
[REPORT]
A tuna cutting show is underway at a large supermarket that has been renovated recently.
Right next to it, sushi is made with the fish customers order.
"Just two spoonfuls are enough to spice up the flavor."
Customers can also have their just-bought groceries cooked into fancy dishes and learn the recipe as well.
Ko Jin-soo / Seoul resident
Products are selling faster, things look more vibrant overall. It's fun to watch.
This supermarket offers a more diverse, unconventional shopping experience to its customers, who have much to see and try.
Yoo Hye-kyung / HomePlus
Online shopping cannot offer this kind of experience. It's only available in stores.
And this supermarket displays ready-to-eat products right at the entrance. Customers can also see how they are prepared.
This strategy provides assurance to customers of the freshness of ingredients that are difficult to prepare at home, such as intestines known as 'gopchang' and pork rind.
Cheon Bo-ra / E-Mart
We display ready-to-eat products at the front so that customers can find them easily. The deli section enhances the overall atmosphere at the supermarket.
Customized services that allow consumers to have any part of meat cut the way they want is another competitive edge of supermarkets that cannot be found when shopping online.
In addition to ensuring product freshness, supermarkets are now going a step further by offering customized services and various in-store experience.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.