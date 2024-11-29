News Today

[News Today] EYE CATCHING IN-STORE SHOPPING SERVICE

입력 2024.11.29 (16:18) 수정 2024.11.29 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As more people are turning to online shopping these days, large supermarkets are launching various strategies to attract customers. KBS explored these new tactics, promising 'bustling' and 'sizzling' shopping experiences.

[REPORT]
A tuna cutting show is underway at a large supermarket that has been renovated recently.

Right next to it, sushi is made with the fish customers order.

"Just two spoonfuls are enough to spice up the flavor."

Customers can also have their just-bought groceries cooked into fancy dishes and learn the recipe as well.

Ko Jin-soo / Seoul resident
Products are selling faster, things look more vibrant overall. It's fun to watch.

This supermarket offers a more diverse, unconventional shopping experience to its customers, who have much to see and try.

Yoo Hye-kyung / HomePlus
Online shopping cannot offer this kind of experience. It's only available in stores.

And this supermarket displays ready-to-eat products right at the entrance. Customers can also see how they are prepared.

This strategy provides assurance to customers of the freshness of ingredients that are difficult to prepare at home, such as intestines known as 'gopchang' and pork rind.

Cheon Bo-ra / E-Mart
We display ready-to-eat products at the front so that customers can find them easily. The deli section enhances the overall atmosphere at the supermarket.

Customized services that allow consumers to have any part of meat cut the way they want is another competitive edge of supermarkets that cannot be found when shopping online.

In addition to ensuring product freshness, supermarkets are now going a step further by offering customized services and various in-store experience.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] EYE CATCHING IN-STORE SHOPPING SERVICE
    • 입력 2024-11-29 16:18:47
    • 수정2024-11-29 16:20:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
As more people are turning to online shopping these days, large supermarkets are launching various strategies to attract customers. KBS explored these new tactics, promising 'bustling' and 'sizzling' shopping experiences.

[REPORT]
A tuna cutting show is underway at a large supermarket that has been renovated recently.

Right next to it, sushi is made with the fish customers order.

"Just two spoonfuls are enough to spice up the flavor."

Customers can also have their just-bought groceries cooked into fancy dishes and learn the recipe as well.

Ko Jin-soo / Seoul resident
Products are selling faster, things look more vibrant overall. It's fun to watch.

This supermarket offers a more diverse, unconventional shopping experience to its customers, who have much to see and try.

Yoo Hye-kyung / HomePlus
Online shopping cannot offer this kind of experience. It's only available in stores.

And this supermarket displays ready-to-eat products right at the entrance. Customers can also see how they are prepared.

This strategy provides assurance to customers of the freshness of ingredients that are difficult to prepare at home, such as intestines known as 'gopchang' and pork rind.

Cheon Bo-ra / E-Mart
We display ready-to-eat products at the front so that customers can find them easily. The deli section enhances the overall atmosphere at the supermarket.

Customized services that allow consumers to have any part of meat cut the way they want is another competitive edge of supermarkets that cannot be found when shopping online.

In addition to ensuring product freshness, supermarkets are now going a step further by offering customized services and various in-store experience.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 <br>헌법 질서 유린 행위”

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 헌법 질서 유린 행위”
감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…<br>민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”

감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”
러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 <br>회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협

러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협
10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락

10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.