[News Today] EYE CATCHING IN-STORE SHOPPING SERVICE

As more people are turning to online shopping these days, large supermarkets are launching various strategies to attract customers. KBS explored these new tactics, promising 'bustling' and 'sizzling' shopping experiences.



A tuna cutting show is underway at a large supermarket that has been renovated recently.



Right next to it, sushi is made with the fish customers order.



"Just two spoonfuls are enough to spice up the flavor."



Customers can also have their just-bought groceries cooked into fancy dishes and learn the recipe as well.



Ko Jin-soo / Seoul resident

Products are selling faster, things look more vibrant overall. It's fun to watch.



This supermarket offers a more diverse, unconventional shopping experience to its customers, who have much to see and try.



Yoo Hye-kyung / HomePlus

Online shopping cannot offer this kind of experience. It's only available in stores.



And this supermarket displays ready-to-eat products right at the entrance. Customers can also see how they are prepared.



This strategy provides assurance to customers of the freshness of ingredients that are difficult to prepare at home, such as intestines known as 'gopchang' and pork rind.



Cheon Bo-ra / E-Mart

We display ready-to-eat products at the front so that customers can find them easily. The deli section enhances the overall atmosphere at the supermarket.



Customized services that allow consumers to have any part of meat cut the way they want is another competitive edge of supermarkets that cannot be found when shopping online.



In addition to ensuring product freshness, supermarkets are now going a step further by offering customized services and various in-store experience.