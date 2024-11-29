News Today

[News Today] NEWJEANS DECLARED “WE LEFT ADOR”

2024.11.29

[LEAD]
NewJeans members have announced their decision to terminate their exclusive contract at a press conference last night. They stated ADOR, under HYBE’s control, has failed to address their demands.

[REPORT]
NewJeans members have decided to part ways with their agency, ADOR. They have also specified when exactly their contract is to be terminated.

Minji / Member of NewJeans
Our contract will end at midnight. We have delivered our stance multiple times through certified papers. We‘re tired of our agency's insincere attitude.

NewJeans members explained, they've decided to leave because ADOR has neither the willingness nor the ability to fulfill its basic responsibility of protecting its artists.

Hanni / Member of NewJeans
If we stay, it’ll only be a waste of time, mental suffering for us.

The girls once again emphasized that ADOR and HYBE are fully responsible because the agencies have repeatedly neglected to meet their demands.

The group members stressed they are not to blame and have no reason to pay penalty for the contract termination.

Haerin / Member of NewJeans
We have no reason whatsoever to pay a penalty. This happened because ADOR and HYBE breached the contract. They are responsible.

NewJeans didn't elaborate on their plans to find a new agency or their relationship with former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin.

Danielle / Member of NewJeans
We will continue our singing careers freely as we want.

Now that the group has decided to leave ADOR, a lawsuit amounting to hundreds of billions of won will likely be inevitable.

The existing contract was to expire in five years.

KBS
KBS

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

