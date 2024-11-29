[News Today] NEWJEANS DECLARED “WE LEFT ADOR”
[LEAD]
NewJeans members have announced their decision to terminate their exclusive contract at a press conference last night. They stated ADOR, under HYBE’s control, has failed to address their demands.
[REPORT]
NewJeans members have decided to part ways with their agency, ADOR. They have also specified when exactly their contract is to be terminated.
Minji / Member of NewJeans
Our contract will end at midnight. We have delivered our stance multiple times through certified papers. We‘re tired of our agency's insincere attitude.
NewJeans members explained, they've decided to leave because ADOR has neither the willingness nor the ability to fulfill its basic responsibility of protecting its artists.
Hanni / Member of NewJeans
If we stay, it’ll only be a waste of time, mental suffering for us.
The girls once again emphasized that ADOR and HYBE are fully responsible because the agencies have repeatedly neglected to meet their demands.
The group members stressed they are not to blame and have no reason to pay penalty for the contract termination.
Haerin / Member of NewJeans
We have no reason whatsoever to pay a penalty. This happened because ADOR and HYBE breached the contract. They are responsible.
NewJeans didn't elaborate on their plans to find a new agency or their relationship with former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin.
Danielle / Member of NewJeans
We will continue our singing careers freely as we want.
Now that the group has decided to leave ADOR, a lawsuit amounting to hundreds of billions of won will likely be inevitable.
The existing contract was to expire in five years.
