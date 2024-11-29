News Today

[News Today] BBC NOTES JUNG WOO-SUNG SCANDAL

입력 2024.11.29 (16:19) 수정 2024.11.29 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Actor Jung Woo-sung's 'baby scandal' has drawn international media attention as well. Here's our last news for the day.

[REPORT]
British public broadcaster BBC has reported on Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.

It published an article titled 'South Korean star's baby scandal sparks national debate' on Wednesday local time.

The report talks about the revelation that Jung had a child with model Moon Ga-bi whom he is not married to, and his official stance on the matter.

The BBC said the issue has triggered a national debate over celebrity conduct and non-traditional family structures.

It said that while Jung pledged to fulfil responsibilities as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew fierce backlash in the conservative country where out of wedlock births are seen as taboo.

But it added that some progressive voices have defended the actor, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitude towards diverse family structures.

Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether the veteran screen star will attend Friday's 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] BBC NOTES JUNG WOO-SUNG SCANDAL
    • 입력 2024-11-29 16:19:10
    • 수정2024-11-29 16:20:41
    News Today

[LEAD]
Actor Jung Woo-sung's 'baby scandal' has drawn international media attention as well. Here's our last news for the day.

[REPORT]
British public broadcaster BBC has reported on Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.

It published an article titled 'South Korean star's baby scandal sparks national debate' on Wednesday local time.

The report talks about the revelation that Jung had a child with model Moon Ga-bi whom he is not married to, and his official stance on the matter.

The BBC said the issue has triggered a national debate over celebrity conduct and non-traditional family structures.

It said that while Jung pledged to fulfil responsibilities as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew fierce backlash in the conservative country where out of wedlock births are seen as taboo.

But it added that some progressive voices have defended the actor, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitude towards diverse family structures.

Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether the veteran screen star will attend Friday's 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 <br>헌법 질서 유린 행위”

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 헌법 질서 유린 행위”
감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…<br>민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”

감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”
러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 <br>회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협

러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협
10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락

10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.