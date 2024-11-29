[News Today] BBC NOTES JUNG WOO-SUNG SCANDAL
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Actor Jung Woo-sung's 'baby scandal' has drawn international media attention as well. Here's our last news for the day.
[REPORT]
British public broadcaster BBC has reported on Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.
It published an article titled 'South Korean star's baby scandal sparks national debate' on Wednesday local time.
The report talks about the revelation that Jung had a child with model Moon Ga-bi whom he is not married to, and his official stance on the matter.
The BBC said the issue has triggered a national debate over celebrity conduct and non-traditional family structures.
It said that while Jung pledged to fulfil responsibilities as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew fierce backlash in the conservative country where out of wedlock births are seen as taboo.
But it added that some progressive voices have defended the actor, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitude towards diverse family structures.
Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether the veteran screen star will attend Friday's 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] BBC NOTES JUNG WOO-SUNG SCANDAL
-
- 입력 2024-11-29 16:19:10
- 수정2024-11-29 16:20:41
[LEAD]
Actor Jung Woo-sung's 'baby scandal' has drawn international media attention as well. Here's our last news for the day.
[REPORT]
British public broadcaster BBC has reported on Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.
It published an article titled 'South Korean star's baby scandal sparks national debate' on Wednesday local time.
The report talks about the revelation that Jung had a child with model Moon Ga-bi whom he is not married to, and his official stance on the matter.
The BBC said the issue has triggered a national debate over celebrity conduct and non-traditional family structures.
It said that while Jung pledged to fulfil responsibilities as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew fierce backlash in the conservative country where out of wedlock births are seen as taboo.
But it added that some progressive voices have defended the actor, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitude towards diverse family structures.
Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether the veteran screen star will attend Friday's 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.