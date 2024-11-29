[News Today] BBC NOTES JUNG WOO-SUNG SCANDAL

Actor Jung Woo-sung's 'baby scandal' has drawn international media attention as well. Here's our last news for the day.



British public broadcaster BBC has reported on Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.



It published an article titled 'South Korean star's baby scandal sparks national debate' on Wednesday local time.



The report talks about the revelation that Jung had a child with model Moon Ga-bi whom he is not married to, and his official stance on the matter.



The BBC said the issue has triggered a national debate over celebrity conduct and non-traditional family structures.



It said that while Jung pledged to fulfil responsibilities as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew fierce backlash in the conservative country where out of wedlock births are seen as taboo.



But it added that some progressive voices have defended the actor, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitude towards diverse family structures.



Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether the veteran screen star will attend Friday's 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.