News Today

[News Today] KBS YEAREND EVENTS MC LINEUP

입력 2024.11.29 (16:19) 수정 2024.11.29 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The year end also means end-of-year awards here at KBS. Attention is always drawn to the hosts of such awards. Who will be leading this year's festvials? We take a look.

[REPORT]
The host line-up for the 2024 KBS Song Festival and the Entertainment Awards has been unveiled.

First, the Song Festival formally titled the KBS Gayodaechukje Global Festival takes
place on December 20th.

It will be hosted by three stars, singer Zico, girl group IVE member Jang Won-young and actor Kim Young-dae, each popular in their respective fields.

This year's event takes place also in Japan under the name Music Bank Global Festival.

The Japan portion will be hosted by actress Shin Ye-eun, actor Moon Sang-min and girl group LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eun-chae.

The emcees for the KBS Entertainment Awards scheduled for December 21st are rapper Lee Young-ji, singer Lee Chan-won and actor Lee Joon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] KBS YEAREND EVENTS MC LINEUP
    • 입력 2024-11-29 16:19:24
    • 수정2024-11-29 16:20:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
The year end also means end-of-year awards here at KBS. Attention is always drawn to the hosts of such awards. Who will be leading this year's festvials? We take a look.

[REPORT]
The host line-up for the 2024 KBS Song Festival and the Entertainment Awards has been unveiled.

First, the Song Festival formally titled the KBS Gayodaechukje Global Festival takes
place on December 20th.

It will be hosted by three stars, singer Zico, girl group IVE member Jang Won-young and actor Kim Young-dae, each popular in their respective fields.

This year's event takes place also in Japan under the name Music Bank Global Festival.

The Japan portion will be hosted by actress Shin Ye-eun, actor Moon Sang-min and girl group LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eun-chae.

The emcees for the KBS Entertainment Awards scheduled for December 21st are rapper Lee Young-ji, singer Lee Chan-won and actor Lee Joon.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 <br>헌법 질서 유린 행위”

대통령실 “감사원장 등 무분별한 탄핵 추진은 헌법 질서 유린 행위”
감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…<br>민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”

감사원장 “정치적 탄핵”…민주당 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않을 것”
러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 <br>회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협

러 국방장관, 북한 지도부와 회담 시작…푸틴, 우크라 지휘부 공격 위협
10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락

10월 생산·소비·투자 ‘트리플’ 하락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.