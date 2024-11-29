[News Today] KBS YEAREND EVENTS MC LINEUP
[LEAD]
The year end also means end-of-year awards here at KBS. Attention is always drawn to the hosts of such awards. Who will be leading this year's festvials? We take a look.
[REPORT]
The host line-up for the 2024 KBS Song Festival and the Entertainment Awards has been unveiled.
First, the Song Festival formally titled the KBS Gayodaechukje Global Festival takes
place on December 20th.
It will be hosted by three stars, singer Zico, girl group IVE member Jang Won-young and actor Kim Young-dae, each popular in their respective fields.
This year's event takes place also in Japan under the name Music Bank Global Festival.
The Japan portion will be hosted by actress Shin Ye-eun, actor Moon Sang-min and girl group LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eun-chae.
The emcees for the KBS Entertainment Awards scheduled for December 21st are rapper Lee Young-ji, singer Lee Chan-won and actor Lee Joon.
