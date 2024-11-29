Unprecedented impeachment motion sparks audit leadership crisis

동영상 고정 취소

There is a strong backlash against the unprecedented impeachment offensive by the Democratic Party targeting the state auditor.



If the impeachment leads to the suspension of Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choe Jae-hae's duties, the acting position will be taken over by an auditor appointed by the Moon Jae-in administration.



The Board of Audit and Inspection is currently auditing various allegations against the Moon Jae-in administration.



Choe has strongly criticized the impeachment as politically motivated.



First, reporter Kim Young-eun.



[Report]



As the DP announced plans to introduce the impeachment motion of the state auditor to the National Assembly next Monday, they cited three reasons for impeachment: inadequate auditing of the presidential residence relocation, failure to submit materials, and perjury in the National Assembly.



Choe has publicly criticized the Democratic Party's push for impeachment.



[Choe Jae-hae/Audit Chief: "I am very regretful about this political impeachment that undermines the foundation of constitutional order."]



He also refuted the impeachment reasons mentioned by the Democratic Party point by point.



Regarding the claim that they did not confirm the connection with First Lady Kim Keon-hee in relation to the relocation of the presidential residence, he stated, "We investigated as thoroughly as possible, but could not confirm any connection." He addressed the failure to submit meeting minutes by saying, "If made public, it would stifle discussions within the Board of Audit and Inspection," and countered the perjury allegation by asserting, "I did not commit perjury."



If the impeachment motion passes and Choe's duties are suspended, auditors Cho Eun-seok and Kim In-hoi, appointed by the Moon Jae-in administration, will take turns as acting auditors.



Above all, concerns are growing that the Board of Audit and Inspection, the top decision-making body, could fall into paralysis, as the absence of the chairperson would result in a 3-3 deadlock between the ruling and opposition parties, making it difficult to reach decisions.



Currently, the Board of Audit and Inspection is auditing allegations of manipulated real estate price statistics during the Moon Jae-in administration, intentional delays in the formal deployment of THAAD, and inadequate verification of the withdrawal of North Korean monitoring posts.



In this unprecedented situation, department heads above level 4 at the Board of Audit and Inspection held an emergency meeting, and five former audit chiefs appointed since the Roh Moo-hyun administration urged the suspension of the impeachment push, stating that the constitutional duties of the Board of Audit and Inspection should not be interrupted for political reasons.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.



