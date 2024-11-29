Presidential office slams opposition's indiscriminate impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office has also strongly criticized the situation.



It pointed out that the indiscriminate push for impeachment is an act that violates the constitutional order.



It demanded that the opposition stop the legislative rampage.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



The presidential office has recently refrained from commenting on political issues.



However, as the impeachment of the first-ever Board of Audit and Inspection head was pursued, it made what seemed to be a determined criticism.



[Jeong Hye-jeon/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The Democratic Party's indiscriminate push for impeachment is a political act that violates the constitutional order."]



The presidential office emphasized that the damage from the impeachment of the Board of Audit and Inspection head would ultimately fall on the people.



It stated that investigations into national disgrace incidents from the previous administration, such as statistical manipulation and the leak of THAAD information, would be paralyzed.



The repeated impeachments of prosecutors were also defined as 'bullet-shielding' impeachments aimed at obstructing investigations and trials related to the opposition, such as the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong cases and the money envelope distribution incident.



The presidential office criticized the opposition for inducing the president's right to request reconsideration regarding the forcible processing of bills, including the Grain Management Act.



In particular, it evaluated the National Assembly law amendment that abolishes the automatic referral system for budget proposals as an unconstitutional law that ignores the budget processing deadline set by the constitution.



[Jeong Hye-jeon/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The opposition must immediately stop its actions that are destroying state affairs through unprecedented legislative rampage and the excessive use of impeachment, while completely ignoring the people's livelihood."]



In this regard, the presidential office reiterated its stance of not compromising with unconstitutional and illegal laws and hinted at President Yoon Suk Yeol's exercise of the right to request reconsideration.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!