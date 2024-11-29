Prosecution escalates backlash against impeachment push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The backlash from the prosecution is expanding day by day.



There is a collective opposition statement following the opposition party's movement to impeach the leadership of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



The prosecution is also considering legal responses if the impeachment bill passes in the National Assembly.



Continuing with reporter Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



The Democratic Party is moving to impeach the leadership of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which dismissed charges against First Lady Kim Keon-hee, involved in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.



Following the deputy chief and senior prosecutors, all 21 assistant chief prosecutors also joined the opposition to the impeachment.



They posted a collective statement on the internal network, E-pros, asking to "reconsider the impeachment motion."



They stated, "The impeachment system is an extraordinary measure to protect the Constitution," emphasizing that "impeachment is not a means to contest the procedures or outcomes of a specific case."



They also emphasized that "repeated attempts to impeach prosecutors could set a wrong precedent that abuses the democratic legitimacy granted by the people."



The senior prosecutors from each department, who are the most senior among the regular prosecutors, also held a meeting to discuss ways to express the position of the general prosecutors.



Yesterday (11.28), 16 deputy and senior prosecutors from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office criticized that "the abuse of impeachment rights seriously undermines constitutional values."



They expressed concerns that attempts at impeachment could harm the citizens involved in the criminal justice process.



Yesterday, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office also stated, "The impeachment system should not be abused for the political purposes of the majority party," and the prosecution is also considering filing a request for a temporary injunction to suspend the effect of the impeachment if it passes.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



