Political parties issue public warnings as impeachment drama reaches its peak

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has warned that it will not tolerate the backlash from the prosecution and the Board of Audit and Inspection, and will take corresponding measures.



The People Power Party criticized that the impeachment drama for Representative Lee Jae-myung has reached its peak.



This is a report by reporter Woo Jeong-hwa.



[Report]



As the backlash continued from the prosecution, including senior officials from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the Democratic Party issued a public warning.



Floor leader Park Chan-dae stated that it is a political act and collective action that violates the political neutrality of public officials, and that they will not tolerate it and will take corresponding measures.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The claims of prosecutors who define impeachment as unconstitutional are indeed anti-constitutional and illegal claims."]



Within the party, there were even claims that it is the political prosecution that has undermined the separation of powers, and that charges should be pressed against the prosecutors.



The Democratic Party also issued a similar public warning regarding the backlash from Board of Audit and Inspection officials against the push for the impeachment of Chairman Choi Jae-hae, stating that they will not overlook collective actions.



With a vote on the impeachment of three prosecutors and the chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection scheduled for the plenary session on December 4, the pressure is reaching its peak.



The People Power Party, which has been condemning the impeachment of prosecutors, also continued its offensive.



They directly criticized it as a shield for the impeachment of Representative Lee Jae-myung, and as shamelessness to impeach the prosecutor who investigated him.



They heightened their criticism, stating that the previous impeachment cases have been dismissed by the Constitutional Court, and that the absurd impeachment drama has reached its peak.



[Yoo Sang-beom/People Power Party Member: "It is an admission of being a shameless political force that aims to paralyze state affairs and undermine constitutional order by carrying out a series of impeachments for a single party representative."]



Meanwhile, regarding the People Power Party's report to the prosecution yesterday (Nov. 28) alleging that Representative Lee Jae-myung was involved in a 600 million won illegal presidential campaign fund case, the Democratic Party today (Nov. 29) criticized it as a baseless claim that ignores legal common sense, made in collusion with the prosecution, and once again criticized both the People Power Party and the prosecution.



KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



