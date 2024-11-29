DP pushes for special prosecutor to probe Pres. Yoon's expenses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party today (11.29) proposed a demand for a special prosecutor to investigate the prosecution's special activity expenses, including those used by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his time as a prosecutor.



The opposition party may continue to pressure for a special prosecutor by breaking down the investigation targets, while the ruling party attempts to neutralize this.



Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the story.



[Report]



The standing special prosecutor is a relatively small investigative organization, often referred to as a "mini special prosecutor."



Therefore, it is suggested that the opposition party may sequentially propose "standing special prosecutor investigation demands" by breaking down the investigation targets into smaller parts.



Just today, a demand for a special prosecutor to investigate President Yoon Suk Yeol's special activity expenses during his time as a prosecutor was proposed.



[Jang Kyung-tae/Democratic Party Member: "In accordance with the Special Prosecutor Act, we submit a request for a special prosecutor to investigate the misuse of the prosecution's special activity expenses, destruction of materials, and allegations of information concealment."]



The appointment process for a special prosecutor consists of five main steps, starting with the investigation demand passing through the plenary session.



After that, the National Assembly Speaker will form a special prosecutor candidate recommendation committee, and the president will request recommendations. The recommendation committee will narrow it down to two final candidates, and the president will appoint a special prosecutor within three days.



Yesterday (11.28), the National Assembly rules amended under the leadership of the Democratic Party now prevent the ruling party from participating in the special prosecutor recommendation committee for cases related to the President and their family.



As a result, the special prosecutor is seen as a bypass card capable of neutralizing the President’s right to request reconsideration.



However, if the President does not request recommendations for special prosecutor candidates at all or does not appoint the recommended candidates, there are no specific regulations, which raises the possibility of continued political disputes without effectiveness.



[Kim Seong-hoe/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We hope that the administrative procedures will proceed smoothly without any tricks, and that the investigation will be conducted well according to the principles of the special prosecutor, which was established through agreement between the ruling and opposition parties."]



The opposition has submitted a total of five special prosecutor investigation demands so far, including allegations of external pressure on investigations from the presidential office and misuse of the prosecution's special activity expenses.



The Democratic Party plans to decide on the handling of the special prosecutor investigation demands after observing the results of the re-vote on the 'First Lady Special Prosecutor Act' to be held Dec. 10.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



