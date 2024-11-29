Ruling party leader accused of supporting law against Yoon administration

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid the impeachment and special investigation, the ruling party's internal strife continues even as the opposition launches a fierce offensive.



There are rumors that the pro-Han faction may support the First Lady Kim Keon-hee special counsel bill, while the pro-Yoon faction has issued a stern warning to be cautious in their words and actions.



Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party of Korea continued to exploit the ruling party's internal chaos today (Nov. 29).



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "A mess is unfolding. Is there nothing else to do? You can choose to either perish together or loosen the noose with the Kim Keon-hee special counsel investigation."]



In the People Power Party, the aftermath continues regarding Representative Han Dong-hoon's ambiguous remarks about the report that "the party may consider processing the Kim Keon-hee special counsel bill in response to a bulletin board debate."



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Representative/Yesterday: "Did I say that? That's not what I said."]



Criticism has poured in, suggesting that if Representative Han is contemplating linking the bulletin board issue with the 'Kim Keon-hee special counsel bill,' he is acting more like an opposition leader than a ruling party leader.



[Jo Jeong-hoon/People Power Party Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "In reality, it's a law for the collapse of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. To support that law? As the ruling party leader? Isn't that saying you are giving up being in the ruling party?"]



Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho dismissed the possibility of defection and issued a stern warning to pro-Han party officials.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Party officials should also be cautious in their words and actions; if they cross the line, appropriate measures will be taken."]



Meanwhile, the People Power Party has decided to report a certain YouTuber to the police for spreading false information related to the party's bulletin board controversy.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



