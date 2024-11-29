Old residential house collapses, no casualties or injuries, 7 evacuated

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon (Nov. 29), an old house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province suddenly collapsed.



Fortunately, there were no casualties as there were no people inside the house at the time, but nearby residents were evacuated urgently due to concerns of further collapse.



Jeong Yeon-woo reports.



[Report]



This two-story house stands precariously.



Firefighters confirm that no one is inside the building and exit.



Just 20 seconds later, the building completely collapses.



["It collapsed that way, so it's a relief. (Something bad could have happened. It collapsed in the end.)"]



Around 3 PM today, a two-story house collapsed in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province.



The fire department arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a loud noise coming from the house, but the building was already leaning.



About 30 minutes after the fire department's arrival, the building completely collapsed.



[Jeong Eun-ja/Resident who witnessed the accident: "A crash sound was heard. I was eating on the second floor. So when I looked over, it was collapsing."]



Two people lived in the house, but they were out at the time of the accident and avoided danger.



Additionally, firefighters who arrived just before the collapse controlled the area and evacuated seven nearby residents, preventing any casualties.



[Choi Cheol-woong/Head of Fire Prevention Division, Seongnam Fire Department: "(Immediately after the collapse) electricity and gas have been cut off. For reference, we guided the evacuation of seven people from nearby buildings, and they are currently in a safe place...."]



The collapsed house was confirmed to be an old building that received its usage approval in 1976.



The police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the building's collapse.



This is Jeong Yeon-woo from KBS News.



