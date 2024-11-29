News 9

Heavy snow leaves villages powerless and markets in ruins

입력 2024.11.29 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the heavy snowfall, power outages and water supply disruptions have followed, leaving many people suddenly losing their homes.

Restoration work has begun in the cold, but it seems it will take time to return to normal life.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

Thick snow continues to fall between the darkened houses.

Since the night of Nov. 27, 15 households around Namhansanseong in Gyeonggi Province have been without electricity and water, leaving the village empty.

The power lines leading to the village could not withstand the weight of the snow and have snapped, lying abandoned on the road.

Residents over 80 years old have moved to the village hall, but some residents are enduring the cold while waiting for restoration work without leaving their homes.

[Kim Ho-wan/Gyeonggi Gwangju City: "The boiler isn't working. Cooking is difficult, everything is cold, and it's just a matter of sleeping for a bit. Because it's like sleeping in a cold room."]

Metal structures that fell from the building's exterior have crushed a truck, and an air conditioning outdoor unit is precariously hanging between the sagging power lines.

Due to the roof collapse, market operations have been suspended.

Customers had to turn away empty-handed.

[Min Byeong-sook/Gyeonggi Anyang City: "I need to buy ingredients every day to prepare, so it's quite frustrating."]

Since it seems to take time for restoration, Anyang City plans to secure alternative sites for resuming business.

Inside the market where the ceiling has collapsed, merchants are moving busily.

They are looking for products that can still be sold, but there are many items that need to be discarded.

[Kim Jin-hyuk/Dokkaebi Market Merchant: "We are processing all these perishables. Since we have to throw them away, we can't sell anything, so there is no revenue at all."]

Uiwang City has begun the work of demolishing a ceiling structure about 100 meters long due to concerns about further collapses.

Gyeonggi Province has announced that it will provide 30.1 billion won in financial support for emergency restoration and relief for disaster victims.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snow leaves villages powerless and markets in ruins
    • 입력 2024-11-29 23:46:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the heavy snowfall, power outages and water supply disruptions have followed, leaving many people suddenly losing their homes.

Restoration work has begun in the cold, but it seems it will take time to return to normal life.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

Thick snow continues to fall between the darkened houses.

Since the night of Nov. 27, 15 households around Namhansanseong in Gyeonggi Province have been without electricity and water, leaving the village empty.

The power lines leading to the village could not withstand the weight of the snow and have snapped, lying abandoned on the road.

Residents over 80 years old have moved to the village hall, but some residents are enduring the cold while waiting for restoration work without leaving their homes.

[Kim Ho-wan/Gyeonggi Gwangju City: "The boiler isn't working. Cooking is difficult, everything is cold, and it's just a matter of sleeping for a bit. Because it's like sleeping in a cold room."]

Metal structures that fell from the building's exterior have crushed a truck, and an air conditioning outdoor unit is precariously hanging between the sagging power lines.

Due to the roof collapse, market operations have been suspended.

Customers had to turn away empty-handed.

[Min Byeong-sook/Gyeonggi Anyang City: "I need to buy ingredients every day to prepare, so it's quite frustrating."]

Since it seems to take time for restoration, Anyang City plans to secure alternative sites for resuming business.

Inside the market where the ceiling has collapsed, merchants are moving busily.

They are looking for products that can still be sold, but there are many items that need to be discarded.

[Kim Jin-hyuk/Dokkaebi Market Merchant: "We are processing all these perishables. Since we have to throw them away, we can't sell anything, so there is no revenue at all."]

Uiwang City has begun the work of demolishing a ceiling structure about 100 meters long due to concerns about further collapses.

Gyeonggi Province has announced that it will provide 30.1 billion won in financial support for emergency restoration and relief for disaster victims.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사상 첫 감사원장 탄핵 추진에…감사원, 강력 반발

사상 첫 감사원장 탄핵 추진에…감사원, 강력 반발
야 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않겠다”…여 “탄핵 놀음 극에 달해”

야 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않겠다”…여 “탄핵 놀음 극에 달해”
야, 초유의 반쪽 감액예산안 <br>단독 처리…여, 반발 퇴장

야, 초유의 반쪽 감액예산안 단독 처리…여, 반발 퇴장
경기 성남서 노후 주택 ‘와르르’…인근 주민들 대피

경기 성남서 노후 주택 ‘와르르’…인근 주민들 대피
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.