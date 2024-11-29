Risk of falling on icy roads increases in winter, greater risk for the elderly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After heavy snowfall, the weather has turned colder, leading to a series of slipping and falling accidents on icy roads.



In particular, for seniors aged 65 and older, slipping and falling accidents can be more fatal, requiring extra caution.



How can we prevent falls? Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik reports.



[Report]



Yesterday (Nov. 28), a woman in her 60s fell on an icy road, and her right ankle was severely swollen.



She slipped in an instant, causing her ankle to twist completely to the side, resulting in a broken leg bone.



[Kim ○○/Icy Road Fall Patient: "Since they didn't clear the snow, I couldn't tell (whether it was an icy road) and ended up slipping, with my front leg going forward and my back leg twisting back, causing me to fall."]



Every year around this time, the number of seniors hospitalized due to falls increases.



The hospitalization rate for falls among seniors aged 65 and older in winter is 52%, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than in other seasons.



In winter, they are more exposed to icy roads, and as they age, their muscle strength decreases, making it harder to maintain balance.



[Choi Jeong-kyu/Orthopedic Specialist: "It is surprisingly common for elderly patients to suffer fractures. There are issues with osteoporosis, and their strength of muscles and ligaments also decreases, which increases the risk of fractures."]



In particular, hip fractures that occur when falling on one's buttocks can be fatal for the elderly.



The one-year mortality rate for patients aged 65 and older with hip fractures is 7%, but it rises to 20% for those aged 85 and older, and nearly 40% for those over 100.



Even with surgery, the risk of complications from prolonged bed rest, such as pneumonia, increases.



To prevent falls, it is best to avoid not only icy roads but also sloped or uneven paths.



In winter, reducing stride length and using assistive devices like canes can also help prevent falls.



This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik reporting.



