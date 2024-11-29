News 9

Risk of falling on icy roads increases in winter, greater risk for the elderly

입력 2024.11.29 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After heavy snowfall, the weather has turned colder, leading to a series of slipping and falling accidents on icy roads.

In particular, for seniors aged 65 and older, slipping and falling accidents can be more fatal, requiring extra caution.

How can we prevent falls? Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik reports.

[Report]

Yesterday (Nov. 28), a woman in her 60s fell on an icy road, and her right ankle was severely swollen.

She slipped in an instant, causing her ankle to twist completely to the side, resulting in a broken leg bone.

[Kim ○○/Icy Road Fall Patient: "Since they didn't clear the snow, I couldn't tell (whether it was an icy road) and ended up slipping, with my front leg going forward and my back leg twisting back, causing me to fall."]

Every year around this time, the number of seniors hospitalized due to falls increases.

The hospitalization rate for falls among seniors aged 65 and older in winter is 52%, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than in other seasons.

In winter, they are more exposed to icy roads, and as they age, their muscle strength decreases, making it harder to maintain balance.

[Choi Jeong-kyu/Orthopedic Specialist: "It is surprisingly common for elderly patients to suffer fractures. There are issues with osteoporosis, and their strength of muscles and ligaments also decreases, which increases the risk of fractures."]

In particular, hip fractures that occur when falling on one's buttocks can be fatal for the elderly.

The one-year mortality rate for patients aged 65 and older with hip fractures is 7%, but it rises to 20% for those aged 85 and older, and nearly 40% for those over 100.

Even with surgery, the risk of complications from prolonged bed rest, such as pneumonia, increases.

To prevent falls, it is best to avoid not only icy roads but also sloped or uneven paths.

In winter, reducing stride length and using assistive devices like canes can also help prevent falls.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Risk of falling on icy roads increases in winter, greater risk for the elderly
    • 입력 2024-11-29 23:46:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

After heavy snowfall, the weather has turned colder, leading to a series of slipping and falling accidents on icy roads.

In particular, for seniors aged 65 and older, slipping and falling accidents can be more fatal, requiring extra caution.

How can we prevent falls? Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik reports.

[Report]

Yesterday (Nov. 28), a woman in her 60s fell on an icy road, and her right ankle was severely swollen.

She slipped in an instant, causing her ankle to twist completely to the side, resulting in a broken leg bone.

[Kim ○○/Icy Road Fall Patient: "Since they didn't clear the snow, I couldn't tell (whether it was an icy road) and ended up slipping, with my front leg going forward and my back leg twisting back, causing me to fall."]

Every year around this time, the number of seniors hospitalized due to falls increases.

The hospitalization rate for falls among seniors aged 65 and older in winter is 52%, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than in other seasons.

In winter, they are more exposed to icy roads, and as they age, their muscle strength decreases, making it harder to maintain balance.

[Choi Jeong-kyu/Orthopedic Specialist: "It is surprisingly common for elderly patients to suffer fractures. There are issues with osteoporosis, and their strength of muscles and ligaments also decreases, which increases the risk of fractures."]

In particular, hip fractures that occur when falling on one's buttocks can be fatal for the elderly.

The one-year mortality rate for patients aged 65 and older with hip fractures is 7%, but it rises to 20% for those aged 85 and older, and nearly 40% for those over 100.

Even with surgery, the risk of complications from prolonged bed rest, such as pneumonia, increases.

To prevent falls, it is best to avoid not only icy roads but also sloped or uneven paths.

In winter, reducing stride length and using assistive devices like canes can also help prevent falls.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik reporting.
박광식
박광식 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사상 첫 감사원장 탄핵 추진에…감사원, 강력 반발

사상 첫 감사원장 탄핵 추진에…감사원, 강력 반발
야 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않겠다”…여 “탄핵 놀음 극에 달해”

야 “검사 집단 행위 묵과 않겠다”…여 “탄핵 놀음 극에 달해”
야, 초유의 반쪽 감액예산안 <br>단독 처리…여, 반발 퇴장

야, 초유의 반쪽 감액예산안 단독 처리…여, 반발 퇴장
경기 성남서 노후 주택 ‘와르르’…인근 주민들 대피

경기 성남서 노후 주택 ‘와르르’…인근 주민들 대피
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.