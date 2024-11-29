News 9

Moon Da-hye handed to prosecution without detention for illegal lodging business

2024.11.29

[Anchor]

The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, Ms. Da-hye, who has been under investigation for operating a lodging business illegally, has been handed over to the prosecution without detention.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.

[Report]

This is an officetel building in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, where Ms. Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, owns a unit.

Allegations arose last month that Ms. Moon operated a lodging business from the officetel unit without reporting it.

[Officetel Official/Oct. 23/Voice Altered: "It means you can't use it as a commercial facility. If you want to (use it as shared lodging), you need to get a permit."]

Similar allegations have also surfaced regarding a villa in Yangpyeong-dong that Ms. Moon previously owned.

The police, who launched an investigation into the matter, have today (Nov. 29) sent Ms. Moon to the prosecution without detention on charges of violating the Public Health Management Act.

She is suspected of operating the officetel in Yeongdeungpo-gu and the villa in Yangpyeong-dong as lodging businesses without proper registration.

Earlier, on Nov. 23, the police summoned Ms. Moon for a closed-door investigation.

Ms. Moon is also facing allegations of operating an illegal lodging business at a detached house in Jeju Island, and this case is currently under investigation by the prosecution.

The Public Health Management Act stipulates that anyone who operates a lodging business without reporting it can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

Meanwhile, Ms. Moon was also sent to the prosecution last month on charges of causing an accident while driving under the influence in front of the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

