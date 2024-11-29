News 9

S. Korea completes development of L-SAM missile defense system

[Anchor]

The development of the long-range surface-to-air missile, L-SAM, which intercepts enemy missiles at altitudes exceeding 40 kilometers, has been completed.

It is expected that the Korean missile defense system will become even stronger.

This achievement comes after more than 10 years of research using our technology.

This is reporter Song Geum-han.

[Report]

The enemy missile launched from the launcher exits the atmosphere and then re-enters the atmosphere in a parabolic trajectory.

The key to the defense system is to intercept the missile in mid-air before it hits the ground, neutralizing the enemy's attack.

According to the Korean multi-layered defense system, the THAAD system is used to neutralize North Korea's missiles at altitudes above 70 km, while the Patriot and Cheongung systems are used for those below 40 km. The 'long-range surface-to-air missile', L-SAM, has been developed with domestic technology to take on the missile interception mission in between these points.

When a North Korean missile or aircraft intrusion is detected, the L-SAM battery immediately initiates a response operation.

The launched L-SAM sequentially separates its first and second-stage boosters, followed by the forward cover, maximizing its instantaneous kinetic energy to intercept the ballistic missile.

At this time, the so-called 'Hit-to-Kill' method, which strikes the enemy's weapon through precise position transformation and attitude adjustment, has been implemented with pure domestic technology by the Agency for Defense Development after more than a decade of research.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Minister of National Defense: "Even if North Korea carries out missile provocations, our military's solid defense network will not be penetrated, and the North will pay a greater price of 'end of regime' rather than any benefits gained from provocations."]

A long-range artillery interception system in a dome shape responds to North Korea's long-range artillery, and the 'medium-range surface-to-air missile', M-SAM, also operates as part of the low-altitude defense system.

["We will continue to advance the Korean missile defense system, including the upper-layer L-SAM defense system, the L-SAM-II high-altitude intercept missile capable of defending a wider area at higher altitudes, and the glide-phase intercept missile, which will achieve a new concept of horizontal multi-layered defense."]

After 10 months of testing and evaluation, the L-SAM has been deemed combat-ready and is set to enter mass production next year, with plans for deployment to the Air Force air defense units as early as 2027.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.

