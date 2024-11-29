News 9

ADOR refutes NewJeans' press conference claims, legal battle seems inevitable

[Anchor]

In response to the declaration of contract termination by the members of the group NewJeans, the agency ADOR publicly refuted the claims by releasing the contents of their certified mail reply.

ADOR specified the contract period for NewJeans and even presented plans for activities next year, while NewJeans has begun the formal process of separation by sending a contract termination notice.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

In response to NewJeans' contract termination notice, ADOR stated that the contract period is valid until July 2029 and is still in effect.

They also refuted each claim made during the press conference one by one.

[Hanni/NewJeans member/yesterday: "ADOR has neither the will nor the ability to protect NewJeans."]

In response, ADOR pointed out that most of the issues stem from the words and actions of third parties, and that the agency has no means to coerce anything, nor any legal basis for it.

[Minji/NewJeans member/yesterday: "ADOR has already changed a lot, and even the directors who were previously there were suddenly dismissed."]

They dismissed these claims, stating that failing to meet subjective expectations cannot be considered a breach of contract, and that the return of former CEO Min Hee-jin is not included in the contract.

[Hanni/NewJeans member/yesterday: "Above all, there is nothing to gain in terms of work..."]

ADOR directly addressed the press conference held a day prior, along with plans for activities such as a domestic fan meeting for March next year.

They also proposed a meeting, stating they are in the process of recruiting a new producer.

NewJeans reiterated the fact of their contract termination through a statement.

They have also completed sending the termination notice signed by all members.

[Haerin/NewJeans member/yesterday: "The current ADOR and HYBE have violated the contract, which is why this situation has arisen, and the responsibility lies with the current ADOR and HYBE...."]

However, a legal battle has now become inevitable, and a long and arduous court dispute over the penalty for breach of contract cannot be ruled out.

[Ha Jae-geun/cultural critic: "Considering the current deadlock and the time that may be spent on future lawsuits, it may be quite difficult for NewJeans to engage in normal activities for a significant period."]

For this reason, both NewJeans and ADOR are likely to continue their public relations battle for the time being, considering the trial that lies ahead.

KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

