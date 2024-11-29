News 9

Worker dies in fall at Lotte Hotel World remodeling site

[Anchor]

Last night (11.28), a worker who was painting the ceiling at the Lotte Hotel World in Seoul fell from a height of 20 meters and died.

The worker involved in the accident was an employee of a subcontractor, and the police are investigating whether safety regulations were properly followed.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

A construction gondola is precariously hanging from the top.

The hotel ceiling is severely damaged.

Around 11:50 PM last night, a worker in his 60s fell from the construction gondola at the Lotte Hotel World in Jamsil, Seoul.

The worker fell to the lobby on the first floor, 20 meters below, and was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

Another worker who was working with him was rescued by the fire department while hanging from the gondola.

[Fire official: "The initial report seems to have been made from the front desk, stating that someone fell from the ceiling and was unconscious..."]

The accident occurred when one of the ropes supporting the gondola broke while the workers were painting the ceiling for hotel remodeling.

This is the gondola that the workers were riding.

Debris is scattered everywhere due to the impact of the accident.

The gondola was part of the Lotte Hotel World's own facilities.

According to current law, the company is responsible for the maintenance of its own facilities.

All the workers were employees of a subcontractor, which has been identified as subject to the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

The police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plan to investigate whether safety rules were followed during the construction, targeting Lotte Hotel World and the subcontractor.

Lotte Hotel World stated that they would actively cooperate with the police investigation.

KBS News, Choi In-young.

