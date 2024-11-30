News 9

Coach Kim Seung-gi suspended for two years over assault controversy

Coach Kim Seung-gi, who stepped down from his position at Sono due to controversy over assaulting a player with a wet towel, has received a two-year suspension from KBL.

The KBL arbitration committee convened with the attendance of the involved party, former Sono coach Kim Seung-gi.

A severe penalty of a two-year suspension was imposed, preventing him from participating in coaching activities in the professional basketball league until Nov. 2026.

Coach Kim's act of hitting player A in the face with a towel became known, and he voluntarily resigned a week ago. KBL also issued a stern warning to the Sono team, holding them accountable for management responsibilities.

