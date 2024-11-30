Coach Kim Seung-gi suspended for two years over assault controversy

동영상 고정 취소

Coach Kim Seung-gi, who stepped down from his position at Sono due to controversy over assaulting a player with a wet towel, has received a two-year suspension from KBL.



The KBL arbitration committee convened with the attendance of the involved party, former Sono coach Kim Seung-gi.



A severe penalty of a two-year suspension was imposed, preventing him from participating in coaching activities in the professional basketball league until Nov. 2026.



Coach Kim's act of hitting player A in the face with a towel became known, and he voluntarily resigned a week ago. KBL also issued a stern warning to the Sono team, holding them accountable for management responsibilities.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!